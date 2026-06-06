‘Among Us’ TV adaptation is finally available to watch 2 years after wrapping production

Paramount+ drops all episodes of the ‘Among Us’ adaptation just after an announcement at the Summer Game Fest.

In a surprising move, Paramount+ has dropped all episodes of 'Among Us' on June 5. The series is based on a popular game of the same name. The release came after a brief announcement that same day at the Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, according to Variety. Fans at the event were treated to a trailer that featured several monochromatic crewmates in pursuit of a 'suspicious' imposter. Production on the project wrapped up in 2024. Since then, there have been no updates. Owen Dennis created the series, and it boasts a voice cast of Yvette Nicole Brown, Kimiko Glenn, Ashley Johnson, Wayne Knight, Phil LaMarr, Randall Park, Dan Stevens, Debra Wilson, Elijah Wood, and Liv Hewson.

Still from 'Among Us' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

The trailer is available to the public on YouTube. According to the synopsis provided alongside the trailer, the film "follows a group of eccentric crewmates who must root out an impostor in their midst before they fall victim to its villainous designs." The 90-second video kicks off with a horrid scene and a sinister shadow appearing in the background. It then switches to an emergency meeting, where Red (Randall Park) announces the death of several crewmates. Later, the cause of these deaths is declared as "acute ripping off of face," which sends the crew members into full-on hysteria. Red then states, "One dead crewmate, that's a whoopsie, but two makes me look like a bad leader. Now three makes it a murder mystery." The characters are then seen trying to detect the imposter, in a very familiar sight for the game fans, seated around a table.

To those unaware, 'Among Us' is an online multiplayer game. The version developed by Innersloth features astronauts as the main players, whose objective is to complete maintenance tasks for the ship. Amongst them is an individual who has been selected as an imposter. The imposter aims to sabotage the ship and eliminate everyone before getting caught. The show gathered massive popularity during the pandemic, garnering around 500 million monthly active users at its peak. The game boasts over 4 billion views on YouTube and, at one point, took the top spot on the App Store in 55 countries and on Google Play in 66 countries.

Still from 'Among Us' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

As per Variety, the series has been developed by CBS Studios via CBS Eye Animation Productions in collaboration with Innersloth. Titmouse served as the animation studio for the series. Dennis, Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, Carl Neisser of Innersloth, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse have been billed as executive producers. All ten episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.