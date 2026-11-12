MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Chris Harrison reveals what led to his controversial exit from ‘The Bachelor’ after 20 years

Chris Harrison looks back at the controversy surrounding his 2021 ‘Bachelor’ exit, explaining how his interview with Rachel Lindsay played a role in his departure
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 18 MINUTES AGO
A still of Chris Harrison from 'The Bachelor' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Photo by Kelsey McNeal)
A still of Chris Harrison from 'The Bachelor' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Photo by Kelsey McNeal)

Chris Harrison is embarking on a new chapter with his show 'The Vow.' However, his glorious run as the host of 'The Bachelor' is far from forgotten. Harrison spent two decades as the face of the dating franchise, which took the world by storm. He experienced some major highs during his time with the long-running show, but sadly, didn't get his fairytale ending. Harrison was let go from the franchise in 2021. The controversy began when he sat down for an interview with Extra and spoke to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. Around that time, photos of Season 21 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal surfaced on social media.

A still of Chris Harrison from 'Bachelor in Paradise' (Image Source: ABC)

In the interview, Harrison expressed sympathy for the contestant. He considered the criticism unfair because the photos were from her past. When Lindsay interjected that the photos were not a good look for Kirkconnell, Harrison replied, “Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018? Or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference.” Later, Harrison admitted that he made a mistake when he spoke on 'Good Morning America.' In February 2021, he stepped aside from his role, and four months later, he officially exited the franchise.

Five years later, Harrison is now hosting another dating show, 'The Vow,' this time on Fox Nation. While promoting the series, he looked back on that “tumultuous” period in an interview with THR. "I look back at it as a bit of a blessing. I was in a contract negotiation with them. I was talking to my wife (Lauren Zima): 'Is it time to move on? What do I do?' And I don’t know if this lightning-bolt moment hadn’t happened, if I would have stepped away. Having that divorce and that breakup was a blessing," the host said to the outlet.

A still of Chris Harrison from 'The Bachelor' (Image Source: ABC)

Harrison also claimed that alongside the controversy, contract negotiations played a role in his departure. "I’m guessing it had some impact on it all, but how much I have no idea. It definitely played in it for me, and gave me that chance to break away from that, and come back and be so refreshed and excited and involved from the ground up and create [a new show]," he explained.

A still of Chris Harrison from 'The Vow' (Image Source: Fox Nation)

Harrison hopes that his new show gives people a reason to gather, just like 'Bachelor' once did. “When people say, ‘I packed into my sorority house with 60 of my sisters, and we would watch it (Bachelor) every Monday night.’ I think people are missing that. I think this world needs more love. We need more connection. We need to bring back viewing parties. We need to bring back genuine, authentic love stories,” he said to Parade. “Am I going to change the world? That’s a little arrogant. But can we all have a little more fun and come together? Yeah, we can do that. And if that’s the role I play in all this, God bless. I’m happy to do that because I do think we are missing that in this world right now.” 'The Vow' airs new episodes every Wednesday on Fox Nation.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Where was ‘The Vow’ filmed? Exploring the scenic locations featured in Chris Harrison’s dating show
THE BACHELOR (2002)

Where was ‘The Vow’ filmed? Exploring the scenic locations featured in Chris Harrison’s dating show

Chris Harrison’s new dating show, ‘The Vow,’ was filmed in a scenic city that he describes as a love letter to Texas
2026-11-12T07:52:20.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Second Double U-Turn shakes up Season 39
THE AMAZING RACE

Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Second Double U-Turn shakes up Season 39

The remaining teams advanced to Leg 8 of the competition, which began with a flight to Vientiane, Laos
2026-11-12T04:36:22.000Z
Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Double Duo twist leads to unexpected elimination
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Double Duo twist leads to unexpected elimination

Jeff Probst brought back the Double Duo twist and shocked the participants in Season 51 Episode 8, titled 'Load the Ark, Two by Two'
2026-11-12T03:53:13.000Z
‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’: Where to watch and stream Fox’s newest dating reality show?
REALITY TV

‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’: Where to watch and stream Fox’s newest dating reality show?

Fox’s latest dating show features one bachelor and ten women looking for their romantic partner.
2026-11-12T03:47:40.000Z
Where was ‘The Circle’ filmed? Inside the apartments and Season 8’s filming location
REALITY TV

Where was ‘The Circle’ filmed? Inside the apartments and Season 8’s filming location

Explore ‘The Circle’ filming locations, the apartments behind the catfish and what has changed as Season 8 brings the U.S. reality competition to Hulu.
2026-11-11T19:25:16.000Z
Anthony Mackie addresses Paul Bettany’s possible return as Vision in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
REALITY TV

Anthony Mackie addresses Paul Bettany’s possible return as Vision in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Anthony Mackie’s recent comments about filming sparked curiosity among fans about Vision’s possible appearance.
2026-11-11T07:46:48.000Z
‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson suffers painful injury hours before Grammy Night performance: ‘I broke my...’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson suffers painful injury hours before Grammy Night performance: ‘I broke my...’

Despite breaking her nose, Jenna Johnson delivered a salsa performance with Harry Shum Jr. that earned them 29 out of 30 points
2026-11-11T05:49:43.000Z
Who went home on ‘DWTS’ tonight? Fan favorite gets eliminated as couples face off on Grammy Night
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on ‘DWTS’ tonight? Fan favorite gets eliminated as couples face off on Grammy Night

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 enters its quarterfinals with seven couples still standing
2026-11-11T02:58:50.000Z
What is port wine stain? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 viewers have one question after reunion episode
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

What is port wine stain? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 viewers have one question after reunion episode

Cam’s dad appeared on the show when he met Aneha and later returned for the reunion
2026-11-10T10:27:23.000Z
61-year-old singer makes comeback on ‘The Voice’ after America saves him from elimination
THE VOICE

61-year-old singer makes comeback on ‘The Voice’ after America saves him from elimination

Thanks to America’s votes, an artist from Team Kelly made it back to the competition
2026-11-10T07:45:37.000Z