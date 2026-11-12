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‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’: Where to watch and stream Fox’s newest dating reality show?

Fox’s latest dating show features one bachelor and ten women looking for their romantic partner.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Fox Nation)
A still from ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Fox Nation)

Fox’s newest dating reality show, ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’, has brought fan-favorite dating show ‘The Bachelor’s’ longtime host, Chris Harrison, back to the business. It marks the former host’s return to the dating show world, once again hosting, but with a new approach. Fans can stream ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ on Fox Nation. For that, a subscription to FOX News Media is required. Notably, the dating show won’t air on regular ABC or FOX broadcast television. Interested viewers can also stream the show on foxnation.com using supported streaming apps. This includes Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and select smart TVs.

FOX premiered ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ Episodes 1 and 2 on November 11, which gave viewers a glimpse into what’s to come on the dating show. Further, new episodes are scheduled to air on Wednesdays, with the finale airing on December 9. The series will have six episodes in its debut season. The dating show features Jace Cates, a 30-year-old bachelor looking for a potential romantic connection. The show features 10 female participants, aged 25 to 33, who will meet Jace and explore potential connections.

A still from ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Fox Nation)

Among the reality show’s ten female contestants, fans might find one to be quite familiar, as she’s from the ‘Bachelor’ Nation. Kylee Russell, who previously participated in Zach Shallcross’s season of ‘The Bachelor,’ is also on ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow.’ Along with that, she was also on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9, where she left the island with Aven Jones. Another familiar face to be featured on the Fox show would be Sean and Catherine Lowe from ‘The Bachelor’ Season 17, who got married in 2014.

Throughout the debut season, Jace and the female participants will go on dates, face challenges, and explore their views on family, faith, future goals, and more. Notably, the show also lets them leave if they don't want to continue or if they feel the connection isn't genuine. In an exclusive interview with Parade, Harrison shared his thoughts on the show, “’The Vow’ is intention, is what can we do to create an environment where these people have the best chance to fall in love, remain in love, and build a family, get married, the whole thing, as opposed to how can we produce these crazy moments, and then maybe you end up with a couple. If you do, if you don’t, no big deal.”

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