Stephen Colbert tells Jessica Chastain she could sell deodorant in bizarre interview: "Her armpits..."

Colbert was referring to Chastian's steamy red carpet moment with her co-star Oscar Issac who had stopped to smell her armpits.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's sizzling PDA stole the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. Isaac created a storm when he sensually nuzzled Chastain's arm on the red carpet during the premiere of their mini-series 'Scenes from a Marriage'. The 'Interstellar' actress later fiercely defended their bond when she appeared on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'. When the veteran host brought up the topic and mentioned Issac, Chastain interjected, "I know where you're going." In response, Colbert teased, "Then why don't you say it for me?"

The 'Ava' actress explained that they are 'old friends' and go 'way back'. "We went to college together at Juilliard," she revealed. "You're both in loving relationships with other people," Colbert added. "We're both married to other people, we've been friends for more than 20 years. If it hasn't happened yet, it's not gonna happen," Chastain stressed squashing all rumors of ongoing romance. "Sorry to tell everybody, because I know people got very excited by this." As per People magazine, 'The Martian' actress is married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and are proud parents to two children. Meanwhile, Isaac is married to Danish filmmaker Elvira Lind. The couple tied the knot in 2017 after dating for five years.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain HBO's 'Scenes From a Marriage' on October 10, 2021 in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Taylor Hill)

Nevertheless, Colbert was in no mood to let Chastain off the hook so easily. He played a viral clip from Venice Film Festival on a giant screen, in slow motion. In the footage, as Isaac leaned in to kiss Chastain's arm, Colbert cheekily requested his team to rewind. "Wait no, go back, one more time. I'm not ready for this," he said. The comedian then urged the audience to look at them carefully, especially at the 'Moon Knight' actor's romantic expressions. Chastain became noticeably uncomfortable and said that it wasn't until the paparazzi began to giggle that she realized what her co-star was doing. "I'm looking straight ahead, didn't even realize what he was doing until the photographers laughed."

Colbert teased that she looked enamored. "I'm not saying that you're getting lost in Oscar. I'm saying Oscar is getting lost in Jessica." Chastain burst out laughing and claimed that it was 'the power of her armpits' that drew Issac towards her. "It's a very strong force," she joked. "You could sell some deodorant right now if you tell people what he was smelling," the comedian added in jest, concluding the segment.

Fans loved the bizarre moment. "If Oscar and Jessica were unknown people, that could be a scene from a perfume commercial," a viewer joked. "The slo-mo really does make it seem more erotic than it actually is. lol," another noted. Chiming in, another penned, "Yep, I saw that trending and it was sweet but yep, he was lost in her not the other way. So, final assessment [is] Jessica has this magical force that no one can escape." "I mean look at her!! Plus they were friends forever, and if you see it in normal time it doesn't look so crazy," a netizen reasoned. As per Glamour magazine, Isaac, when asked about his 'steamy' behavior, said, "Maybe we should use more actual human language to talk instead of sniffing an armpit and doing things like that."