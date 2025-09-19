Will there be ‘Chief of War’ Season 2? Jason Momoa’s cryptic comments spark theories after explosive finale

With a dramatic finale and growing audience buzz, ‘Chief of War’ seems poised for a second season

Apple TV+'s 'Chief of War' recently concluded its season with Kamehameh (Luciane Buchanan) winning against Keoua (Cliff Curtis) with the help of Ka'iana (Jason Momoa). Set against the backdrop of the 18th century, the historical drama explores the history of the Hawaiian Islands' four major kingdoms. With Kamehameha's victory, the series makes it clear that it is just the beginning of his journey to be the great king, making fans wonder if there will be a season 2.

A still of Te Kohe Tuhaka, Jason Momoa and Siua Ikale'o from 'Chief of War' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Chief of War)

Notably, winning the battle against Keoua brings Kamehameh and Ka'iana closer to their goal of unifying the islands against greater threats, setting up further challenges for the characters. Although Apple TV hasn't officially confirmed a second season, it is expected, given the story's trajectory, as per Soap Central. The series has been praised for its authentic depiction of Polynesian culture, with Momoa and the creators ensuring historical accuracy through cultural advisors.

Not only that, Momoa also expressed his strong desire to continue 'Chief of War' with a second and third season if Apple TV approves, calling the series his "passion project" and showing undeniable dedication to telling the full story. Though unconfirmed, a second season seems highly likely given the show’s rapid rise in popularity. Fans are also captivated by the breathtaking visuals and realistic storytelling, with growing anticipation to see how Ka'iana and Kamehameha's bond develops.

Momoa also revealed the intense physical and emotional toll of filming the penultimate episode of 'Chief of War,' telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Even talking about it now is making me emotional. The sounds that are coming out of my body, I haven't heard before. I've never experienced that. I didn't have to act out any of that. I'm really going through the horrors of that [trauma]." He described the experience as a gut-wrenching challenge, unlike anything he has faced onscreen before.