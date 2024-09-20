Why did Alexis Bellino lose her orange? 'RHOC' Season 18 friend gets clocked by full-time housewives

Emily Simpson's anxieties are clearly visible when she attacks RHOC's Heather Dubrow, but it appears that Alexis Bellino is the target of Emily's ire

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: This season, Alexis Bellino is the name that everyone is talking about. In Season 18, more than ten years after departing from 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', Alexis returned to reality television as a "friend of."

She may have been somewhat motivated to leave the Bravo series by the verbal abuse she endured from co-star Tamra Judge during her last season. Her return, nevertheless, has drawn harsh criticism because it occurred so soon after she started seeing Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

As the season goes on, Alexis gets into arguments with Shannon and Emily Simpson in the September 19 episode, but she also appears to be losing allies. It is all Alexis's fault that she is battling for her life.

Alexis Bellino was fired after eight seasons of 'RHOC' (Instagram/@alexis_bellino)

'RHOC' Season 18 friend Alexis Bellino losing alliances

By now, Alexis has burned up all of her goodwill and then some, making her the most despised Housewives villain in memory. The season of 'RHOC' is more than halfway over. The notorious buddy of Shannon's has completely failed herself, as seen by her incapacity to muster support in an instance where Shannon isn't even present in the same state.

It's both an astonishing oversight and an unintentional masterwork. She is willing to forfeit her dignity to die on the cross for the sake of our amusement.

Alexis Bellino's return to 'RHOC' has been underwhelming (Instagram/@alexis_bellino)

'RHOC' Season 18 friend Alexis Bellino continues to make things messy for Shannon Beador

Things get off to a good start for Alexis when she goes to the GLAAD awards mother convention with Heather Dubrow. Alexis hasn't promised to make Shannon's world a loving, kind, and welcoming one.

She would want to foster an antagonistic atmosphere where Shannon is continuously doubting her sanity.

Shannon informs Gina Kirschenheiter that John's attorneys have acknowledged seeking blackmail material. This should be taken with a grain of salt because we haven't heard the real court transcripts, but John and Alexis have come out as clumsy fools in their attack on Shannon, so we'll believe it.

Shannon Beador's ex John Janssen is suing Alexis Bellino's 'RHOC' costar (Instagram/@shannonbead/@orocricky1010)

'RHOC' Season 18 friend Alexis Bellino inserts herself in co-stars's drama

Alexis has the opportunity to fit in with the group during this occasion, but instead, she separates herself even more. Arriving in an odd mood, Alexis sobs apologetically about the turmoil surrounding the lawsuit before thrusting herself into the thick of Heather and Emily's argument.

She has this incredible capacity to read rooms incorrectly. Since they both wore the same outfit, she seems to interpret Emily's uncertainty as an attack on her own.

Naturally, Emily was making the point that it didn't feel good to be given a Size 12 dress while Alexis was given a Size 2 to wear. Alexis doesn't know how to be endearing.

Emily humorously portrays that by yelling like a crazy person whenever Alexis says something. With her constant barrage of obscenities directed at marginally unpleasant villains and her habit of eating sandwiches in saunas, Emily truly serves as the audience's stand-in Housewife.

Alexis Bellino gets embroiled in 'RHOC' Season 18 costars' drama (Instagram/@shannonbeador/@alexis_bellino)

'RHOC' Season 18 friend Alexis Bellino asked to shut up

As she rushes off, Emily even gives Alexis the "you're a friend" treatment, as if to remark about her not being a full-time employee. It's a magnificent breakdown that nearly lends sympathy to Alexis.

However, it provides more evidence that she has failed both the stars and the audience with her comeback. Before this season began, she and Emily were only casual friends.

Her absence from Jim Bellino's side thrilled the supporters. Nevertheless, even without Shannon, Alexis is completely unable to advance within the group.

It appears that Alexis is her own worst enemy. But may her star-making act of flopping so fiercely be what she needs to win an orange?

Perhaps it would have been simpler to blend in and take back control of the group. However, that isn't Alexis.

She's never been good at planning and has always been a ditz. Ultimately, despite her malevolent pursuit of Shannon, she is harmless.

She might have wandered into a season starring a terrifying monster, but if she can hold onto her shaky friendships with Tamra and Heather, she might be able to return to her previous full-time role.

Alexis Bellino reminded of her no orange status on 'RHOC' Season 18 (@bravotv)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs on Thursdays on Bravo at 9 PM ET