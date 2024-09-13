Will Katie Ginella return for 'RHOC' Season 19? Newbie on thin ice as allies start to crumble

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella finds herself caught in the ongoing feud between Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: This week's episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 featured the highly anticipated showdown with Gina Kirschenheiter, who came under fire from Katie Ginella and Heather Dubrow. It's a welcome diversion from Shannon Beador's string of bad luck and highlights the fragility of Katie’s position in the group.

The frightening photo of Shannon is superimposed with Katie's statement, "She is, like, broken," and Bravo's editors indicate that Shannon is currently not feeling well. Katie took advantage of Shannon and her group's nature retreat for healing as a chance to confront Heather about their past disagreement. Unfortunately, as Heather chastises Katie for attempting to address the issue on the day of her LGBTQ+ fashion show, smelling grass and sipping tea won't mend any of the group's wounds. Heather advocates for LGBT rights, not at LGBT rights events, and fortunately, the rest of the cast does as well!

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella might bow out after just one season (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

Katie Ginella's feud with 'RHOC' queen Heather Dubrow seems far from over

Let's be honest about it., the co-stars of 'RHOC', Heather and Katie, are simply incompatible. They’re unlikely to become friends, especially while Katie continues to revive their rivalry, which should have been put to rest. In the September 12 episode, Heather extends an invitation to all the women for a spa retreat in Sonoma. After a quiet meditation session, interrupted only by Shannon's constant coughing fits, Katie decided it would be a good idea to pull Heather aside for a conversation.

It's safe to assume that the reaction was negative. If you keep picking at the scab, Katie, it will never heal. Katie approached Heather while their co-stars sipped "stress ease" tea. As expected, Heather told Katie that she thought the drama was over and expressed her displeasure. Heather angrily said, "We are going backwards, Katie."

By bringing Katie along on the vacation, Heather demonstrated her willingness to let go of the past. However, Katie still had unresolved problems she wanted to address.

Heather asks Katie to simply let it go and acknowledge that their issues are now off the table for discussion. Since the start of the season, Katie and Heather have been at odds. Katie stormed in, claiming Heather had told the press that she and her husband, Terry Dubrow, would be visiting Disneyland. Katie insisted she had evidence, but Heather vehemently denied it.

Heather was also offended that none of her co-stars stood up for her in the face of the accusations. Heather made the decision then that she would never be friends with Katie, even though she never said it to any of the other ladies.

'RHOC' star Katie Ginella accuses Heather Dubrow of calling paparazzi on herself (Instagram/@katie.ginella/@heatherdubrow)

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella turns the whistle-blower

The two ringleaders of the group are planning a diva summit when Tamra Judge takes Heather away, adding to the turmoil. At this point, Tamra pulls a revolver and fires at Gina, warning Heather that Gina put Katie up to take the blame. Additionally, she informed Heather that Gina is only friends with her because of her real estate ties, which made Heather's eyes widen in shock as she responded with something chilling like, "Well, guess what? That was lost on her. Majority.”

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella gets caught up in the cast drama (Instagram/@katie.ginella)

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella in a pickle

After enjoying her meal, Queen Dubrow asked Katie, "You want to lead this?" Heather remained composed, letting the conflict unfold while fully aware that she had lost faith in both Gina and Katie.

When Katie questioned Gina about why she was being called a liar, Gina yelled that she was indeed lying and then turned to Heather to yell at her as well. To further confuse Gina, Heather retorted against Katie’s claim that Gina was taking advantage of Heather due to her real estate ties.

The women inquired about Gina's exact words, to which Katie responded, "Heather and I are close. She helps me with my career." Repulsive and unsettling. Watching Heather wince as she realized that she let Katie and Tamra interpret Gina's remarks as a storm was quite entertaining.

Katie Ginella defends her conversation with 'RHOC' co-star Gina Kirschenheiter (@bravotv)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.