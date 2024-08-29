Is Alexis Bellino engaged? ‘RHOC’ star has been dating John Janssen for nine months

Alexis Bellino met John Janssen through mutual friends last year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are engaged! The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' (RHOC) star Alexis Bellino confirmed the exciting news after just nine months of dating. Alexis shared the announcement on her Instagram, where she expressed her joy and love for John. In her post, she wrote, “On Cloud 9... Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”

Their relationship blossomed quickly after they were introduced through mutual friends in November 2023. The couple has been inseparable ever since, celebrating their love and commitment to each other. Despite some negative criticism and public scrutiny, Alexis mentioned that it only strengthened their bond. She explained, “It counteracted what they really wanted to do, which is tear us down, and actually made us stronger.”

The engagement marks a new chapter in Alexis’s life, as she previously divorced her ex-husband Jim Bellino in 2018. Now, she’s looking forward to a future filled with love and happiness with John.

Alexis Bellino's ex fiance Andrew Bohn is 'not happy' with her relationship with John Janssen

Alexis Bellino’s ex-fiance, Andrew Bohn or Andy Bohn, has expressed his dissatisfaction with her new relationship with John Janssen. In a recent podcast appearance, Alexis revealed that she reached out to Bohn to personally inform him about her new romance before it became public. She shared, “I texted him and I said, ‘I really need to talk to you.’ He responded, ‘If it’s about your new guy or a new guy, I don’t want to talk about it.’”

Bellino acknowledged that Bohn was “not happy” about her relationship with Janssen. Despite the discomfort, she remains positive, stating, “He’s a great guy. I wish him nothing but the best. And it just didn’t work out for us.” The end of Bellino’s relationship with Bohn was also influenced by her mother’s passing in August 2023, which she noted as a factor in their breakup.

Alexis Bellino and her ex Andy Bohn (Instagram/@alexis_bellino)

John Janssen 'tried hard' to work things out with ex Shannon Beador

John Janssen recently discussed his previous relationship with Shannon Beador during an appearance on the 'Reality with The King' podcast. He described the relationship as particularly challenging, saying, “I will say that, what was it like? It was what it is like to fail every day, all day, every day to fail at everything.” Despite his efforts, he admitted, “I tried very, very hard. I did. But we were never meant to be together.”