What happened between Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge? 'RHOC' star throws shade at former friend

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have been strained due to backstabbing and social media comments. Tamra quit the 'Tres Amigas,' and Vicki didn't miss a single chance to shade her co-star for leaving their group,

Recently, Vicki called Tamra a 'traitor' over her gig on the Peacock show gig which offended Tamra. Now, Tamra wants to distance herself from 'toxic' people and backstabbers. Meanwhile, Vicki recently took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on whether she could ever be friends with Tamra again. During a Q&A session, a follower asked, "Would you ever trust Tamra again?" The Bravo star responded, "Absolutely flipping never ever nor do I want to be friends with her again." Tamra shares similar feelings about Vicki and has consistently insisted that she would never be friends with her again.

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge calls Vicki Gunvalson 'desperate'

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge recently slammed Vicki Gunvalson for shading her on social media. In a recent interview, Tamra stated that she doesn't see a future for their friendship, saying, "I will never speak to that desperate woman ever again in my life."

The reality star elaborated, "All of the sudden she's going off on me on social media. Doing interviews. I'm like, 'What the hell did I do to you?'" Additionally, Tamra reflected on the drama between Vicki and Teddi Mellencamp, calling Vicki 'thirsty.' She also insisted that Vicki had been nothing but 'horrible' to Teddi.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge's strained friendship split 'Tres Amigas'

'RHOC' stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Storms Beador formed the group 'Tres Amigas' to celebrate their remarkable friendship. Sadly, the trio broke up after Tamra quit the group. Vicki has often claimed that Shannon's DUI arrest was the reason behind Tamra's departure. However, Tamra hinted that their strained friendship was what ultimately led to the group's breakup.

Vicki and Tamra notably exchanged public shade on social media, which further sabotaged their friendship. Tamra later explained, 'The reason I am not doing the Tres Amigas is because I caught them talking behind my back.' She revealed that catching Vicki and Shannon talking about her behind her back was hurtful.

Will Vicki Gunvalson return to Bravo's 'RHOC'?

Vicki Gunvalson has been one of the original cast and starred in the franchise since Season 1. However, she decided to leave the Bravo show after Season 14 claiming that she felt 'disrespected'. Vicki did return to the show but only as a friend and Tamra judge claimed that she doesn't have any hope of friend-turned enemy's return.

Tamra shared that this season is Vicki's final chance to remain on the show. The Bravo star said, "She won't be back. I can tell you right now." Tamra also pointed out that Vicki hasn’t had a 'Friend of' role since Season 14 and only made guest appearances in Seasons 17 and 18. Tamra elaborated, "I think that's why she's coming after me and why she's saying all these horrible things. Because she thinks that's going to get her back on the show."