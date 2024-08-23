John Janssen makes explosive accusation against ‘RHOC’ star Shannon Beador

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador's ex, John Janssen, claims surveillance footage shows her nearly running over his child while under the influence

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: On 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', things are starting to become tense. In the Bravo hit show's Thursday, August 22 episode, Alexis Bellino received a call from John Janssen which she claimed could negatively impact Shannon Storms Beador's life. Shannon then revealed that John had a video from the night of her DUI and shared some startling details about what was captured on camera.

Before dropping a bombshell, Katie Ginella told Emily Simpson, "John ended up calling her right before we left, and Shannon did something, and he said All gloves are off’ and they're going to release these videos of Shannon." "There’s Ring footage cameras of her almost running over his daughter," Katie said. “She kept saying, ‘If we release this, she’s done, her reputation gets completely done,’” Katie added.

John Janssen prepared to reveal the footage that would 'ruin' 'RHOC's Shannon Beador's life

(Instagram/@shannonbeador)

Emily Simpson backs 'RHOC' costar Shannon Beador

Emily was confused about why Alexis was discussing the video, clearly taken aback by the accusation. She remarked that if John and Alexis were truly happy, they wouldn't be acting this way. "Why drag Shannon's lifeless body along behind you?" Emily asked. "I'm afraid it’s gonna push her to the point of no return."

'RHOC' star Emily Simpson speaks out in support of Shannon Beador (@bravo)

Alexis Bellino claims to own footage incriminating 'RHOC' costar Shannon Beador

Although the women did not see Alexis's call with John earlier in the episode, they did hear about her breakdown into hysterics. She said, "I am literally gonna lose it right now, gloves are coming off."

She said, "He could only tell me a minute of it, but I could hear it in Johnny's voice." This was about the information John gave her. "It came to the point where John has had enough." Alexis argued that John should address questions about why she was withholding the information.

“I'm not at liberty to discuss what happened that pushed John to the limit,” she clarified. “We have the footage. We have the f---ing footage. We’ve withheld it the entire time.” Alexis went on to state that she understands Shannon would not want the video to be made public, pointing out that Shannon "has lied" but "the truth prevails." “She’s such a piece of s--t. I feel like I'm gonna throw up,” Alexis finished.

Alexis Bellino's bf John Janssen accuses ex-Shannon Beador of almost running over his daughter (Instagram/@shannonbead/@orocricky1010)

'RHOC's Shannon Beador sentenced to three years of probation after DUI arrest

After smashing her car into a planter box that was tied to a house in the early hours of September 17, 'RHOC' star Shannon Beador was taken into custody in Newport Beach, according to what the cops informed PEOPLE at the time. She was charged with two misdemeanors, with a blood alcohol level of.24 (three times the legal limit), and was detained for many hours before being issued a penalty.

In November, Shannon was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and three years of probation. She was also required to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment program and make restitution for the damage caused to the residence.

Shannon told PEOPLE that before doing any of that, she enrolled in "one of the trauma behavioral wellness facilities" for a month of "intensive outpatient programs" that "had an alcohol component to it." In September, she will conclude her nine-month alcohol treatment, having completed her community service as well.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador was arrested in September 2023 on DUI charges (Instagram/@shannonbeador)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo