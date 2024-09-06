Why is John Janssen suing Shannon Beador? Alex Bellino’s fiancé stands firm against settlement with 'RHOC' star

John Janssen is suing 'RHOC' star Shannon Beador for $75,000, claiming she borrowed the money from him and used it for a facelift

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Shannon Beador, is ramping up her legal defense in response to the $75,000 lawsuit filed against her by John Janssen. John is suing her for $75,000, claiming she borrowed the money from him and used it for a facelift. But one has to wonder: Is taking legal action against your ex-girlfriend and making it a public spectacle the best way to show you're a decent guy?

Alexis Bellino still pretends to want to be friends with Shannon Beador. We can all agree that Shannon Beador breached the law and made a poor judgment call, but it's unclear how using Ring footage as blackmail would benefit her. John aims to present himself as a decent man, and winning the lawsuit against Shannon might help him achieve that image. However, in hindsight, it seems unlikely that suing her for $75,000 will be effective, especially given that her storyline over the past few years has painted him as unreliable and excessive in his drinking.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador sued by John Janssen for $75K (Instagram/@shannonbeador)

'RHOC's John Janssen refuses to settle outside of court with ex-Shannon Beador

Gina Kirschenheiter 'accidentally' dropped a bombshell in front of Shannon, indicating she agreed with us. Fortunately, Shannon’s lawyer called, providing a timely distraction and saving her from further embarrassment.

It turns out Shannon refused to increase her offer by even a penny, and John rejected the roughly $35,000 that was proposed. Through her desperate sobs, Shannon raises an important point, stating, "Why do you want to hurt someone so badly when you’re allegedly so happy?" Finally, the story about the Ring footage emerged, leaving Shannon appalled.

John Janssen refuses to settle with RHOC's Shannon Beador outside of court (Instagram/@shannonbeador/@bravotv)

'RHOC's Shannon Beador calls John Janssen 'monster' after discovering the blackmail video

Shannon is informed by Katie Ginella that Alexis claimed to have footage of her allegedly almost driving over John's daughter. All Shannon can manage to say in response is, "He's a monster." Shannon appeared ready to say something but talked herself out of it. Fortunately, despite visibly shivering, she had the resources to contact her lawyer and instruct him to "pay him whatever he wants." Shannon is clearly at a loss, and it's painful to watch. However, Emily Simpson offers some consolation, saying, "Sometimes you write a check for your mental health."

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador was unaware that John Janssen was using Ring camera footage to blackmail her (@gettyImages)

John Janssen ignored 'RHOC' star Shannon Beador on the night of her DUI

Shannon chose to confide in Heather Dubrow, feeling like she might lose control. The exchange was genuine and heartfelt. Shannon admitted that she was unaware of the blackmail video until she revealed to Heather that she had promised to pay John. Shannon asserted, "I told the truth," and maintained that she was not lying about John.

She added, "I did pay for stuff. He wants everyone to think he’s a good guy. I know the truth."At that point, the creator of Real for Real opened up and finally acknowledged that she didn’t think John ever really cared about her.

She noted, “That night, I lost control of the car, and I hit the corner—a planter. And then I went unconscious, and I woke up in the hospital. My very good friend called me about ten days after, and he said, how many seconds did the accident happen after you backed out of the driveway?” Heather and the audience were now engrossed in every word. Shannon continued, "I said three to five seconds max. And he said, ‘Well, I find it strange that John didn’t come running after you."

Shannon responded, "I don't know," when Heather asked whether she thought John hadn’t heard the crash. However, Shannon was aware that she had texted John a picture right after the collision, around midnight, and it took him until 1:40 a.m. to reply. It seemed that John had gone to bed after ignoring the picture. Shannon was left with a DUI, bruises, and anger.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador recalls not receiving any help from John Janssen after her DUI (@bravotv)

