‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant makes history with $1M win — but kept her boyfriend in the dark for months

'He had no idea,' said Christina Derevjanik about keeping her million-dollar win a secret from her boyfriend

Throughout its 42 seasons, 'Wheel of Fortune' has made countless Americans rich. For the most part, players celebrate their major wins with their family and friends. However, in a surprising instance, a contestant concealed her major win from her boyfriend. It turns out that the first millionaire of season 43 kept the life-changing news from her boyfriend for four long months, and the reason is quite surprising.

Ryan Seacrest at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square in New York. (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Craig T Fruchtman)

Christina Derevjanik won a record-breaking $1,035,155 on 'Wheel of Fortune' and kept the news from her boyfriend for four months. She revealed, "He had no idea," explaining that they had only started dating weeks before her win. After watching her episode from Boston, he "called me [after the show aired] and was just so excited… He is absolutely thrilled for me." In addition to the prize money, Derevjanik won trips to Montana and Tokyo and plans to take her new partner on at least one of them.

She also couldn't share the news with family and friends until the episode aired, though she admitted her parents "definitely saw a little pep in my step." After taxes, Derevjanik is expected to take home about $660,000. She's considering a lump sum payout to "quickly pay off my student loans and buy my first home," telling the New York Post, "I don't know when I would've been able to afford a home, so these winnings are just completely life-changing for me. I'm really excited about what the future holds now that I have this financial freedom."

She also plans to pamper her dog, saying, "I think I'm going to have to spoil my dog, Hazel." Derevjanik then added, "She's going to be a lucky little chocolate lab over the next year." Reportedly, Derevjanik won her prize in front of her boss, who flew to Los Angeles for the taping. On camera, she joked about quitting but clarified, "I'm not quitting the job. My boss is very happy. I will be continuing to work for her, and I was just so excited that she was able to be part of the experience."

Notably, in the bonus round, Derevjanik chose the category 'Living Things' and solved the puzzle "PACK OF COYOTES," as per USA Today. Host Ryan Seacrest opened the envelope to reveal the $1 million prize, prompting Derevjanik to celebrate by screaming with excitement, leaping into the air, and embracing Seacrest and co-host Vanna White. White congratulated her, saying, "I'm so happy for you!" Seacrest added, "Congratulations, you're my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye." After the episode, he confirmed she was the biggest winner in the show’s 49-year history, to which Derevjanik exclaimed, "I have no words!"