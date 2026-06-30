‘Jeopardy!’ super champion crosses $300K and climbs the all-time winnings list

Adam Remsen faces off against Sarah Streicher from California and Jeff Price from Illinois in his 12th game.

Adam Remsen entered the 12th game in 'Jeopardy!' with winnings worth $278,806, which put him on the list of the Top 20 contestants who walked away with the most money from the show. This was possible in such a short span due to the high-risk, high-reward gameplay the super champion showcased throughout his journey. He holds the 19th position in that list and looks to add to that in Monday's episode of the show. He faced off against Sarah Streicher from Altadena, California, and Jeff Price from Barrington, Illinois. Price revealed to have an intriguing connection to a past 'Jeopardy!' alum. Apparently, he coached Liam Starnes, a six-game winner for a high school quiz bowl. Streicher revealed to be an esteemed writer who has worked on some successful Pixar projects.

Adam Remsen and Ken Jennings from 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @adamfromjeopardy)

Streicher impressed everyone with her performance in the first phase of the 'Jeopardy!' round. By the third clue, she had a lead with $1,600. Remsen was far behind her with just $800. On the fourth clue, she came across the lucrative Daily Double (DD). The writer decided to wager $1,000 on this DD from 'The Author's Characters.' The clue read, "We pay tribute to Effie Trinket & Foxface." Streicher answered with "Who is Collins?" which was correct. Thereafter, Remsen began making headway in the game. By the time the first commercial break arrived (after clue 15), the returning champion took the top spot. At the end of the round, he led with $5,200, just slightly above Streicher's $4,600. Price was dead last with $2,600.

Cast Photos of (L) Sarah Streicher and (R) Jeff Price (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Fans were excited to watch the close tussle between Streicher and Remsen continue in 'Double Jeopardy' (DJ). However, nothing like that unfolded in the installment. Instead, Remsen dominated the proceedings by correctly answering nine clues on a trot. The second DD came his way on the tenth clue of the round. It belonged to the category 'A Thing of Beauty.' At this point, the theater producer had $12,400, and he bet $5,000. The clue read, "Katharine Lee Bates' line about 'purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain' was inspired by a trip to the top of this mountain." The returning champion wrote "What is Pike's Peak?" which was correct. It enhanced his lead over Streicher's $5,800 and Price's $1,400.

The last DD also came his way on the 22nd clue of the round. At this point, he won $26,600, way above Streicher's $7,800 and Price's $2,600. It was from the category 'The Windsor of Our Discontent,' which Remsen was not confident about. Hence, he decided to bet just $5. The clue read, "This portmanteau word is used to describe the departure of Prince Harry & his wife from affairs British." He answered with "Pregxit" when it should have been "Megxit." At the end of the 'Double Jeopardy' round, Remsen had a runaway lead with winnings worth $27,395. Streicher followed with $8,600, while Price had just $3,400.

Adam Remsen talking about his win on 'Jeopardy! (Image Source: Substack | Jeopardy!)

The 'Final Jeopardy' (FJ) belonged to the category '7-Letter Words,' and its clue read, "This word for a specific type of knight is derived from the site upon which Rome was said to have been founded." Price and Remsen answered correctly with "What is a paladin?" bringing their final tally to $5,000 and $306,415, respectively. Now Remsen is at the 17th spot in the all-time winnings list. Streicher was wrong and lost her $1,000 wager, which brought her down to $7,600. Remsen will return to defend his title on Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'