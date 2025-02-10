Prince Harry loses his cool in Jimmy Fallon’s haunted maze — then swears in awkward moment

Prince Harry was once seen swearing on national television! Last year, while appearing in an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' the Duke of Sussex lost his cool as he navigated through a spooky maze. The episode showed a terrified Harry exploring the new haunted spot, 'Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares', at Rockefeller Center. At the start of the segment, Jimmy Fallon asked Harry, "Are you easily scared?” In his response, Harry said, "Not normally, but today might be different." As per Express Co, Harry and Fallon, who had cameras strapped to their chests, began walking through the maze. Then, the two were greeted by a sinister zombie-like character actor. Harry was shocked after seeing the spooky creature and yelled, "Jesus, f***!"

The duo continued taking a tour of the haunted maze and then stopped for a few seconds to read a message that popped up on the screen stating, “There’s a serial killer on the loose.” Right away, Harry spotted another figure wearing white makeup with black rings around her eyes. “Is that a panda?” Harry asked Fallon as the figure carrying a knife jumped out from a corner and came closer to him. Then, Harry screamed again before saying a few cuss words.

Later on, Fallon asked Harry, “You’re afraid of pandas?” to which he replied by saying, "No! I’m not, I’m not." Afterward, Fallon and Harry were left startled when a terrifying werewolf came in front of them from a translucent screen. The late-night talk show host panicked after seeing the werewolf and told Harry, "That actually got me." Then, the viewers saw Harry walking through a fake cornfield while holding Fallon's hand. At that point, Harry and Fallon were surprised by a zombie drummer growling out at them.

The person playing the zombie broke out of character and asked one of the other actors, "Who was that?" The actor responded, "Prince Harry." As soon as the zombie drummer heard that, she was flabbergasted and fanned herself, unable to believe that she had just met the British royal in person. As Fallon and Harry came closer to the end of the haunted maze, zombie-like creatures began emerging from all sides. After finishing the maze, Harry and Fallon even posed together for a photograph to celebrate surviving the haunted attraction.

In the comments section of the video, one person wrote, "Harry's giggle cracks me up. Good sport. That was an impressive haunted house." Another one wrote, "Prince Harry needs to come again to play games with you Jimmy, both of you are hilarious." Adoring Harry, one fan commented, "Harry’s hilarious! Good on him for playing along. It’s good to see him laughing, smiling and at ease after all he’s been through especially in recent weeks I’ll forever ride for him and Meghan and their kids."