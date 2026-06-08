2026 Tony Awards full winners list: ‘Death of a Salesman’ dominates as John Lithgow makes history

Musicals like 'Schmigadoon!' and 'The Lost Boys' topped the nominations with 12 each at the 79th Tony Awards.

The 79th Tony Awards celebrated Broadway's biggest night at the Radio City Music Hall on June 7. The first-time host P!nk kicked off the ceremony with a scintillating performance of 'Lady Marmalade' alongside the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lea Michele, Whitney Leavitt, and a bevy of other surprise guests. The night also paid tribute to classics like 'Chicago,' 'The Book of Mormon,' and 'A Chorus Line' with musical performances. Heading into the ceremony, the musicals 'Schmigadoon!' and 'The Lost Boys' led the nominations with 12 each. Another musical, 'Ragtime,' followed with 11 nominations, while the 'Death of a Salesman' revival had nine noms.

An image of Pink from the 2026 Tony Awards (Image Source: Instagram | @thetonyawards)

Joe Mantello's 'Death of a Salesman' emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home six awards. Based on Arthur Miller's classic play, it won the award for 'Best Revival of a Play,' beating out 'Becky Shaw,' 'Every Brilliant Thing,' 'Fallen Angels,' and 'Oedipus by Sophocles.' The play's other wins included director Mantello, Laurie Metcalf for her portrayal of Linda Loman, and 'Best Lighting Design,' 'Best Sound Design,' and 'Best Scenic Design.' On the other hand, Bess Wohl's Pulitzer Prize-winning feminist drama 'Liberation' received the award for 'Best Play,' while Cinco Paul's 'Schmigadoon!,' adapted from an Apple TV+ series, was chosen as the year's 'Best Musical.' The award for 'Best Revival of a Musical' went to Lear deBessonet's production of 'Ragtime.'

In the acting categories, the 80-year-old John Lithgow bagged his third Tony Award and became the oldest actor to win a competitive acting category in the show's history. He received the prize for 'Lead Actor in a Play' for his turn as Roald Dahl in 'Giant.' His fellow nominees in the category included Nathan Lane for 'Death of a Salesman,' Daniel Radcliffe for 'Every Brilliant Thing,' Will Harrison for 'Punch,' and Mark Strong for 'Oedipus.' Lesley Manville won 'Leading Actress in a Play' for her portrayal of the tragic queen Jocasta in 'Oedipus.' 'Ragtime' stars Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy won 'Leading Actor' and 'Leading Actress,' respectively, in a Musical. The featured actor and actress categories for plays were won by Alden Ehrenreich for 'Becky Shaw' and Metcalf for 'Death of a Salesman.' Moreover, Ali Louis Bourzgui and Shoshana Bean from 'The Lost Boys' won the musical counterparts.

Both 'Schmigadoon!' and 'The Lost Boys' ended with four wins each in the musical section. The former won the 'Best Original Score,' 'Best Book,' and 'Best Orchestrations' categories. Meanwhile, 'The Lost Boys' won for 'Best Lighting Design' and 'Scenic Design,' in addition to its acting wins. 'Ragtime' also picked up the award for 'Best Sound Design,' bringing its total wins to four. Furthermore, the musical 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball' picked up three awards for 'Best Direction,' 'Best Costume Design,' and 'Best Choreography.' The costume designer Qween Jean made history as the first openly trans person to add a Tony Award to her name. Lastly, 'Best Costume Design for a Play' went to Jeff Mahshie for the revival of 'Fallen Angels,' which received five nominations but won only one.