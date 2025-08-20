Trans man turns personal struggle into a stylish medical kit everyone needs — lands big ‘Shark Tank’ deal

Braxton Fleming faced trouble disposing of his medical supplies while traveling, eventually coming forth with Stealth Bros and Co

On ‘Shark Tank’ Season 14, Braxton Fleming, a transgender man who relies on weekly hormone injections, introduced a discreet and practical solution for safely managing medical waste while on the go. Facing difficulties with carrying and disposing of supplies during travel, Fleming launched Stealth Bros & Co., a brand offering luxury dopp kits paired with stylish sharps disposal containers designed specifically for medical use. According to Shark Tank Recap, the product aims to bring both function and dignity to personal healthcare routines.

Seeking $200,000 in exchange for 15% equity, Fleming introduced himself and his product to the Sharks. “Six years ago, the trajectory of my entire life changed when I realized I was transgender,” he shared. “With that realization came a lifelong commitment to hormone replacement therapy through injections. During my first year of transitioning, I struggled to find a safe, organized, and discreet — yet stylish — way to store my medical supplies.” Fleming went on to explain that his company has “revolutionized how we store medications and dispose of sharps,” adding that the idea was born from his own experience as a trans man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stealth Bros & Co ⚔️ (@stealthbrosco)

Fleming also highlighted how his product serves a broader medical community beyond the transgender community. From individuals managing diabetes or undergoing infertility treatments to children who require daily injections, many people need a discreet, functional solution. Emphasizing the move away from makeshift options like plastic bags and old jugs, he introduced the Sharks to Stealth Bros & Co. by handing out junior dopp kits, each paired with a Stealth Sharps Shuttle. Lori Greiner received a premium version of the kit, notably made from vegan faux leather. When Barbara Corcoran asked, “What’s a sharp?” Fleming explained that it referred to a biohazard container used for safely disposing of needles.

Explaining how it works, Fleming mentioned that one could open and close it multiple times, till the box is filled with needles, after which you can lock it permanently with the latch that is attached to the container itself. Talking numbers, he also mentioned that in 2022 his company reached $110,000 year-to-date, with a 40% increase from $147,000 in 2021. Shedding light on the production cost, the junior dopp kit costs $5.80 and sells for $34. Making 10,000 units of the Sharps Shuttles costs $0.28 per unit, which are later sold for $15 each. The product had a wholesale price of $7.50. Greiner and Robert Herjavec expressed that the company was in no need of a partner and was doing great alone with Fleming. Citing the reason, they both opted out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stealth Bros & Co ⚔️ (@stealthbrosco)

Kevin O’Leary mentioned the product would not fit in his investment portfolio, backing out of making any offer as well. Corcoran then jumped in, saying that she connected with the product personally. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban stated that he saw great potential in it. They teamed up to offer $100,000 in cash and a $100,000 line of credit for 20% equity. In a counteroffer, Fleming came forth with 18% equity. However, as both the sharks stood firm on their grounds, the entrepreneur shook hands over a 20% equity.