Pink gets flustered after Kimmel surprises her with Johnny Depp on live TV: "I didn’t want to meet..."

"My husband made me meet him, which was so dumb," Pink spoke about Johnny Depp during the interview.

Pink is confident enough to perform at the Billboard Music Awards while hanging from the ceiling, but when it comes to talking to her celebrity crush, Johnny Depp, she just can't handle it. "Him and Michael Keaton," Pink told Jimmy Kimmel back in 2016. "I can't do it. Beetlejuice just gets me every time." Even though she has been married to Carey Hart since 2006, that does not stop the singer from admiring Depp like a teenager. Pink would rather avoid meeting Depp in person, but the moment finally arrived when her husband insisted she speak to him while they were shopping.

"I didn't want to meet him. My husband made me meet him, which was so dumb," she explained. "I was hiding behind records in a record store, and I was like, 'Don't do this. I don't want to meet him.'" Although Pink was nervous, she approached Depp and tried to talk about 'Alice Through the Looking Glass', the movie in which Depp plays a prominent role and sings on the soundtrack. However, Depp thought she was talking about Alice Cooper, the famous rock musician. "I don't think it went well," she admitted. "I don't feel like I nailed it."

To make things even more awkward, Kimmel surprised Pink by bringing Depp onto the set for another chance to impress him. As soon as he appeared, Pink became flustered and could only manage to say a few words. Her reaction was similar to how anyone might behave when seeing their teenage crush. Once Depp left the stage, Pink was clearly embarrassed. "Go away. That was awful," she said in frustration. "That sucks. I hate you. I hate you." Kimmel, noticing her bright pink hair, joked, "You just turned the color of your hair." "This is the worst day ever," Pink declared. As of March 2025, Pink has been actively engaging with her fans and the music community. In October 2024, she announced the postponement of four concerts scheduled between October 20 and 24 in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines, citing "reasons beyond my control," as reported by Billboard.

Despite these setbacks, Pink's ninth studio album, 'Trustfall,' was released on February 17, 2023, and received widespread acclaim. The album debuted at number one in both the United Kingdom and Australia and secured the number two spot in the United States. To promote 'Trustfall', Pink embarked on the 'Summer Carnival tour', which began on June 7, 2023, at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, and concluded on November 18, 2024, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, as per DailyMail The tour spanned Europe, North America, and Oceania, featuring performances at major festivals such as Pinkpop Festival, Werchter Boutique, and BST Hyde Park.