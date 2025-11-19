‘DWTS’ fans fume after ‘the best dancer’ gets eliminated in ‘terrible’ semifinals twist: ‘So rigged...’

Two strong dances scored 29s each, but a fan-favorite pair still lost the semifinals vote after an emotional Prince night

With the Prince-themed episode, the milestone journey of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 just concluded its semifinals. With the stellar performance from the six remaining contestants, the competition is peaking through the roof. However, keeping with the tradition of the dance competition, one beloved celebrity had to bid farewell to the show after coming so close to the finale week, and honestly, we were not expecting it

A photo of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt performing on the 'DWTS' stage (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Despite their strong performances, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas were eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars.' In the stunning episode, Leavitt returned to the cha-cha, dancing to '1999,' after previously performing the style on One-Hit Wonder Night. Coming off a perfect score last week, the duo hoped to continue their momentum, but the judges were split as Carrie Ann Inaba noted she saw Leavitt concentrating on technique, while Derek Hough fired back, saying, "Carrie Ann, you are out of your mind! That was awesome!" They ultimately earned 29 out of 30, as per Deadline.

For their second dance of the night, Leavitt and Ballas performed a Viennese waltz to 'Slow Love,' hoping it would secure their spot in the finale. In her intro package, Leavitt became emotional, sharing how the competition has helped her reconnect with herself and reignite her passions. The routine impressed the judges, as Inaba called it her "absolute favorite" performance from Leavitt this season, and Bruno Tonioli praised it as "impeccable." They scored 29 out of 30.

Despite earning the third-highest score of the night with 58 points, Leavitt and Ballas were voted off, as per E! News. Looking back on their journey, Leavitt said, "I already feel like a winner. This show has meant the absolute world for me. It's changed my life and I'll forever be so grateful to have this experience." Ballas echoed her sentiment, adding, "I had the best time. I love this show."

Fans were also in disbelief, with many flocking to Instagram to share their opinions, with one commenting, "Terrible ending tonight and you all know it." A fan shared, "I'll never forgive y'all for that elimination," while another added, "The best dancer being voted off is…something." Meanwhile, a fan shared, "Orchestrated elimination. Being given the Walz no epic songs and Carrie’s harsh comments and evaluation of Whitney tonight. First dance “ Perfect dance” - 9. Why? You were concentrating. Watch the dance back. She was perfect plus performing it like a beast. Not sure where you were looking, Carrie Ann. I’m literally blown away with tonight." One fan added, "So rigged!"