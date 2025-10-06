‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ icon Robert Englund says this actor would make a great new Freddy Krueger

"He's a true character actor,” said Robert Englund while talking about his pick to play the role of Freddy Krueger

The popular horror franchise 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' may see a new Freddy Krueger, and Robert Englund recently revealed who he believes would best fit the iconic character. Originally released in 1984, 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' has Krueger as the central villain who haunts and kills children in their dreams. While Englund has officially retired from playing Krueger, the actor opened up on who he thinks is suitable to play the character.

Actor Robert Englund poses with a Freddy wax figure at the Hollywood Wax Museum for the debut of the DVD release of 'Freddy Vs. Jason' in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Shugerman)

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, Englund suggested that filmmakers should look for someone with a strong physical presence, saying, "I think, for the sake of the franchise, they need to find someone like a Doug Jones," referring to the actor known for his work in 'The Shape of Water,' 'Hellboy,' 'Pan's Labyrinth,' 'Hocus Pocus,' and 'What We Do in the Shadows.' Englund also revealed that another well-known actor had once been considered for the part. "Years ago, I heard they were considering Kevin Bacon for Freddy Krueger," he said, adding, "Kevin's in a couple of my favorite horror movies; Stir of Echoes I love, and Tremors, obviously. I love Kevin as an actor."

Praising Bacon's range, Englund said, "He's a true character actor; he just happens to be imprisoned in a leading man’s body, but Kevin is also very physical. I thought that was a great choice, but this was, like, five years ago. I know he's got all these other projects now and he's not getting any younger, so he probably wouldn't be interested." Englund then shared who could take up the mantle of Krueger in a future film of the franchise, admitting he once imagined Bacon but now believes a fresh face might be best.

Englund said, "I was trying to think of someone like that, if he were going to look for a name, like Kevin Bacon. But I think they probably should steer themselves to someone more unknown that doesn't have to worry about following in my footsteps or anything else, just creating his own conception of the character." Englund also suggested that a new actor could bring a different physical energy to Krueger. "I think that it would be interesting to maybe redefine Freddy differently than my physicality and my size; a lumbering, tall man, perhaps, or someone wiry and shorter than me, and maybe more cat-like or reptilian. It would be interesting. They have to pick somebody that can go the distance," he said.

Englund went on to explain that remaking the original film might not be the best move, suggesting instead a deeper dive into Freddy's past. "I don't know if they should ever reboot Part 1 again," he expressed, adding, "They could do it as a prequel, like Tobe Hooper did on the series [Freddy's Nightmares]. Really do a backstory before, so you have the story of Nancy and Tina and Glen and everything going on, but you start even before that. That's what I would do." Offering his confidence in today’s filmmaking talent, Englund said, "There's plenty of directors out there that I think could really, really do some interesting work with the Nightmare on Elm Street motif."