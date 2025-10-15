Niall Horan spots someone unexpected in ‘The Voice’ crowd—and his ‘starstruck’ reaction says it all

Viewers were treated to an unexpected moment as ‘The Voice’ coaches couldn’t hide their excitement

Watching 'The Voice' coaches get starstruck is a sight that fans don't get to see very often. But the latest episode of the fan-favorite singing competition, which aired on October 14, gave fans just that. The four coaches were stunned when they spotted a renowned actress in the studio audience, and it was none other than Nancy Cartwright. According to NBC, Michael Bublé described Cartwright as "one of the greatest voices in the country." As Cartwright stood up with a grin, Bublé exclaimed, "I know her as Nancy Cartwright, but others may know her as the voice of Bart Simpson!" The room erupted in cheers and applause.

For the unversed, Cartwright has voiced the naughty middle schooler for nearly 800 episodes of the beloved animated sitcom, and she even won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for the same. Along with Bart, Cartwright has also lent her voice to other characters of the show, including Maggie Simpson, Ralph Wiggum, Todd Flanders, and Nelson Muntz. Notably, Cartwright also served as the voice of Chuckie Finster in the Nickelodeon series 'Rugrats' and its spin-off 'All Grown Up!'

It was no surprise, thus, that all the judges, including Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan, were thrilled to see Cartwright on the show. Gushing over Cartwright, Snoop went on to say, "I like Bart; I need to meet her." Soon after, Niall Horan chimed in, "That is amazing. I'm starstruck, big time." "Why do I look so old, and you look so young?" Bublé asked his friend, Cartwright, who replied in Bart's voice, "I'm only 10." Cartwright isn't the only voice actor that fans are seeing this season. Toni Lorene, an artist from Team Snoop, has also lent her voice to the character of Cody's Mom on the kids' animated series 'CoComelon.'

In the past, Snoop has also done a voiceover for 'The Simpsons', which showcases a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which includes Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Then, Snoop appeared as himself in a two-part episode titled 'The Great Phatsby,' which aired in 2017. Speaking of Reba McEntire, she has also given her voice to various characters over the years. As per The Oklahoman, McEntire previously lent her distinctive twang to characters like Dixie in the 2006 animated movie 'The Fox and the Hound 2,' Betsy in Gary Winick's 2006 live-action animated fantasy film 'Charlotte's Web,' and Etta in the 2016 animated feature film 'The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave.'