Will Estes reveals if he’ll return to ‘Boston Blue’ after emotional reunion

Will Estes’ reunion with Donnie Wahlberg prompts talk about Jamie Reagan’s ‘Boston Blue’ future and a possible spinoff.

Jamie Reagan arrived in Boston with a promotion and a few things to get off his chest. Will Estes reunited with Donnie Wahlberg in ‘Boston Blue’ on November 6, bringing the ‘Blue Bloods’ brothers back together for more than a case. Jamie, now an NYPD lieutenant, even outranked Danny, who has become a sergeant. But behind the sibling banter was a conversation they had needed since Danny left New York.

For viewers hoping that visit leads to more, Estes is willing to return. “I’m game. I would love it. It was a great experience,” he told Us Magazine. “It was so fun. If they want to write for me, I’ll be there.” Another appearance has not been scheduled, however, and Estes said the decision rests with creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

Estes is also open to returning alongside Vanessa Ray, who plays Jamie’s wife, Eddie Janko. Estes told Us Magazine a joint appearance could “100 percent” happen, although he has no inside information about the scripts. “They don’t let me in the writers’ rooms, so I don’t — I’m never a part of those conversations,” he said. His enthusiasm leaves the possibility open, but there is no confirmed Jamie-and-Eddie visit to announce.

As for whether the couple could lead their own spinoff, Estes acknowledged that the idea has come up. “We have talked about it, but not in a capacity that I can give you an air date on. So, no at this time,” he told Us Magazine. He offered no production timeline or announcement of a separate series. He also did not identify who participated in those talks, when they happened, or how far the idea has gone beyond conversations about the couple’s future. For now, those conversations do not establish that a Jamie-and-Eddie show is moving forward.

Donnie Wahlberg (L) and Will Estes (R) pose for a selfie on the set of ‘Boston Blue’ (Image Source: Instagram | @bostonbluecbs)

Their lives have already progressed beyond the ‘Blue Bloods’ finale, giving viewers more to catch up on. Jamie and Eddie are parents, and Jamie’s visit revealed how much he had missed Danny’s support after their baby arrived. Danny explained that his own son, Sean, needed him in Boston. The brothers reached an understanding, resolving tension Estes had wanted them to address before the original series ended after 14 seasons.

Speaking to TV Insider, Estes described revisiting that relationship as an opportunity to finish something left unresolved. “As an actor, I thought, ‘Oh, let’s resolve this.’ For years, I thought that at times. It was a stone left unturned on 'Blue Bloods,' so to do it now was so cool.” That closure gives his latest appearance its own ending, while another visit remains dependent on the creators’ plans. ‘Boston Blue’ airs Fridays on CBS at 10 pm ET.