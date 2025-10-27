Who survived night 2 of 'The Road'? Emotions soar as the journey narrows to the best voices

The 11 rising singers hit their second 'The Road' stop at The Factory in Dallas, Texas

Every week, contestants battle it out against each other on the new CBS singing competition 'The Road.' In the latest episode of the show, the 11 budding singers handpicked by Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, and Keith Urban stopped by the second stop—The Factory in Dallas, Texas. Before the performances began, Sheridan offered some valuable advice to the emerging artists. “This is my time. I get three minutes to do whatever I want. So, forget it’s a competition and just revel in the time you have on the stage. It’s your moment. Make it your moment. Don’t let the moment get too big for you," Sheridan told them, as per Parade magazine.

In the second episode of the show, the artists were divided into two groups and asked to sing both an original song and a cover, rather than a single song. On the first night, several artists, including Olivia Harms, Adam Sanders, Britnee Kellogg, Channing Wilson, Jenny Tolman, and Cody Hibbard, tried to impress audiences, who voted. Speaking of Sanders and Hibbard, they landed in the top three last week. On the other hand, Harms was at the bottom last week, putting her in a high-pressure situation, as one of the six singers was getting eliminated.

This week, the two contestants in the bottom two were Harms and Tolman. Tolman said, “I felt good overall. I tried to get them as worked up as I could before going into a ballad. I saw couples swaying in each other’s arms, so I felt positive about it.” Soon after, Harms shared, "I really tried to push myself and moved and did some things that are outside of a little country-western singer’s normal deal.” Tolman further elaborated, "It does not feel good to be in the bottom two, especially with my best friend, on the road. Neither one of us want the other to go home.”

Ultimately, Urban announced the final decision by saying, "Tonight, as far as connecting with that audience, I think Jenny, you had the edge in that, so Jenny, we’re going to carry you through.” After her elimination, Harms said, "Of course, I’m disappointed I’m not moving forward, but I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to let people know who I am as an artist. Thanks for letting a cowgirl have a go at it.” You can catch the new episodes of 'The Road' every Sunday at 9 pm ET on CBS.