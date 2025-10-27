What will the winner of ‘The Road’ get? CBS’ new music show promises a career-changing payoff

Blake Shelton’s ‘The Road’, executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, brings rising singers to Keith Urban’s tour stage

Blake Shelton's 'The Road' has all the ingredients to make for a great singing competition. Executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, the show is set against the backdrop of emerging singers spreading their vocal magic in the opening act of Keith Urban's nationwide tour. With Blaine Bailey being the first one to bid farewell to the show, the stakes are higher than ever in the singing competition. Amidst this, many fans are left wondering, what will the winner of the show get?

A still of Keith Urban and Blake Shelton from 'The Road' (Image Source: Instagram | @theroadcbs)

To answer that question, let us share with you that the winner will receive a $250,000 cash prize, a recording contract with Country Road Records (a division of 101 Studios in partnership with Thirty Tigers), and a performance slot on the Mane Stage at the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival. They'll also get an exclusive Red Bull prize pack, including the chance to perform at Red Bull Jukebox, as per American Songwriter.

In addition, 'The Road' will also reward the first and second runners-up, who will each receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, giving them access to top-tier instruments and equipment to develop their music. Additionally, 'The Road' gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the music industry as rising performers hit the road together, guided by 'tour manager' Gretchen Wilson. Urban, along with executive producers Shelton and Sheridan, Wilson, and other country stars, will help decide, alongside live audiences, which artists advance to the next city in the competition, as per Parade.

Notably, 'The Road' Season 1 features Jordan Davis, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne as special guest advisors. Wilson's role as the tour manager involves guiding and supporting the emerging musicians as they travel across America, helping ensure the tour's success while sharing insights from her own career as a touring artist. Wilson explained, "Stepping into the role of ‘tour manager’ for The Road has allowed me to take everything I've learned over all of my years of touring and pour it right back into these emerging musicians."

She added, "Helping them sharpen their talents to capture the attention of these crowds across America and guiding them through the real and raw grind of life on the road has been a highlight of my career. Working with Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, and the rest of the team and our incredible crew was absolutely amazing. It was an honor to be a part of this team, and I can’t wait for the world to watch!"