Teresa Giudice knows exactly who to blame for ‘RHONJ’ delay as she takes no prisoners

Teresa Giudice opens up about the 'RHONJ' pause

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice is shedding light on the show's pause. During an appearance on Wednesday's episode on Lala Kent‘s 'Give Them Lala' podcast, Teresa spoke about the 'RHONJ' pause.

“We’re on pause. We needed a change because, obviously, it couldn’t continue the way it was going,” she shared during the Wednesday, December 4 episode of Lala's podcast. Along with this, she also spoke about the cast divide, as some cast members were on Team Teresa, while others rooted for Team Melissa. The reality TV star called out the other ladies and stated that they “played the game all wrong.” She added, “It’s gotten really dirty and disgusting. Look, I’m sure they’re kicking themselves for what they did, you know, Margaret speaking to someone from Luis’ past, even my brother. It’s crazy."

Will Teresa Giudice reconcile with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga?

In the same episode, Teresa Giudice was also asked about her current relationship with her brother Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. For the unversed, Teresa decided to cut ties with Joe and Melissa after their long-standing feud.

“It’s been over 10 years, and come on, it’s been so long. I just feel at peace now without them in my life. I’d rather forgive a stranger because a stranger, they’re not your family. But when your own family f*cks you so hard, there’s no coming back from that. I didn’t think my brother would do what he did to me," she remarked.

Teresa Giudice wants 3 Bravo housewives to return for 'RHONJ' Season 15

During the episode, 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice expressed her desire to return to the Bravo show alongside Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin. At the time of writing, not much information has been revealed about the cast of the forthcoming season of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

Is Teresa Giudice behaving differently in 'House of Villains'?

Since the second season of 'House of Villains' aired on E!, fans have been discussing the different side of Teresa Giudice showcased on the show. She addressed these fan questions during her appearance on Lala Kent's podcast.

“The reason why I’m different is because everyone’s always coming for Teresa Giudice. That’s why. So I’m always on the defense, trying to defend myself because everyone’s always trying to hurt me, and now, the person I love," she noted. “You come for Teresa, you get a storyline. Everyone tries to dethrone me, and they keep trying but thank God, I’m still standing,” she continued.