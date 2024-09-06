Who stars in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8? Netflix's Jason Oppenheim's agents to ring highest listing bells

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agent ready to bring chaos and surprising listings in Netflix show

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is around the corner after a dramatic Season 7. The upcoming season is expected to be more explosive than the previous installments of the Netflix series with jaw-dropping real estate, dramatic friendship fallouts, fiery arguments, and some serious backstabbing action among the agents.

The Oppenheim Group bosses Brett and Jason Oppenheim will ring the real estate bell louder after they land some of the major and highest listings. Jason's eight real estate agents will show their hard work in closing real estate deals. While Heather Rae Young would not return for season 8, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, and new agent, Alanna Whittaker, are all set to stir real estate drama.

However, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young will also return for another season after their previous drama. The Netflix show fans will also meet some of the clients and a few surprise guest appearances in the upcoming season.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Full Cast:

Jason Oppenheim

The president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, Jason would deal with personal loss in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. The trailer of the Netflix show teased Jason bidding an emotional goodbye to his furry friend. Jason and his ex-girlfriend, Mary Fitzgerald, were co-parenting Niko, a chihuahua, who died in March at 18 years old.

He also has an emotional conversation with Mary about Niko, who didn't have much time left at the time of filming. However, personal loss notably would not stop Jason from bagging a listing for "one of the most expensive houses in the world."

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim will deal with personal loss in Season 8 (@netflix)

Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim might have left The Oppenheim Group to start his own brokerage, Oppenheim Real Estate but he still star in the 'Selling Sunset' franchise. Brett is the Vice-President of The Oppenheim Group and manages the team alongside his twin brother Jason.

Brett would help his brother Jason Oppenheim to lead the team of real estate agents, attend parties, and resolve the personal drama of his co-stars. However, Brett shared his concerns about the current situation of the market and noted, "The market is s**t right now."

'Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim has started his own real estate venture (Instagram/@brettoppenheim)

Chrishell Stause

Before ruling the real estate world, Chrishell Stause was a former soap opera actress. She has also won MTV Movie and TV Awards for Best Reality Star in 2022. She has been in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim and their split kept her away from working for The O Group. However, Chrishell returned to the firm after Jason and the other real estate agents requested.

The reality star has an extensive knowledge of the area's school systems and The O Group describes Chrishell as the "favorite agent" for families interested in selling or buying properties. She is now married to Australian musician G-Flip who also is expected to make some guest appearances in the upcoming season. Additionally, the viewers would definitely witness feuds revolving around Chrishell.

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stauce will return for Season 8 (@netflix)

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald previously dated co-star Jason Oppenheim but now she is married to Romain Bonnet, a fellow agent on the real estate show. During the recently released trailer, Mary could be seen interacting with her ex-boyfriend Jason about their dog.

Mary is one of the top agents on Jason's team and has closed multiple deals. However, Mary walked away from her managerial duties at the office after being fed up with dealing with the office politics in Season 7. She also deals with her personal woes after having a miscarriage.

Mary Fitzgerald shared the news of her miscarriage with Amanza Smith (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith joined 'Selling Sunset' in Season 2. She has been a model and NFL cheerleader and currently works as a Realtor associate and in-house interior designer for the Oppenheim Group. She describes her passion for interior design, unique skills, and ability to communicate with clients as key factors in her success.

Amanza sparked speculation of leaving the Netflix show after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in 2023. Additionally, she had an ongoing feud with Chrishell Stause. The duo was close friends until Chrishell admitted that she didn't trust Amanza.

'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith is in-house interior designer for the Oppenheim Group (@netflix)

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan made her Netflix show debut with 'Selling Sunset' Season 4. The former model kicked off her real estate career after she purchased her first home in Hollywood Hills which pushed her interest in the real estate world towards becoming a Realtor.

Emma joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018 and she is also the CEO and founder of Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based empanada company. Besides her feud with her co-stars, the viewers would also delve into Emma's personal relationships in Season 8.

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan is an angel investor (Instagram/@emmahernan)

Chelsea Lazkani

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 will explore Chelsea Lazkani's marriage trouble. The trailer teased the demise of Chelsea and her husband Jeff Lazkani's marriage, which occurred in March 2024. However, Chelsea also broke down in tears after admitting, "I don’t wanna do this. I can't do this."

The viewers will also explore Chelsea and Bre Tiesi's strained friendship. The duo has been feuding after their explosive conversations about Chelsea's family life and Bre's child with Nick Cannon.

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani files for divorce from husband of 7 years, Jeff Lazkani (Instagram/@chelsealazkani)

Nicole Young

Nicole Young has been working with The Oppenheim Group for over a decade but she made her Netflix debut with 'Selling Sunset' Season 6. She recently had an explosive feud with Chrishell Stause after Nicole accused her co-worker of getting credit for a deal that both of them were working on for the O Group.

The professional rivalry notably turned into an extremely personal feud that affected the rest of the real estate agents. Nicole was also accused of faking her feud with Chrishell just to gain more fame.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young makes Netflix debut in Season 6 (Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung)

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi is a model, actor, and real estate agent. Bre made headlines after she revealed of having a baby with Nick Canon. However, the viewers could expect more explosive revelations from Bre. In the teaser for Season 8, Bre hinted that she knows something about Chelsea Lazkani's husband, Jeff Lazkani.

Moreover, Bre had a dramatic exit during the Season 7 finale after she said, "Get that camera out of my face." The reality star was furious over the unfair division of commissions of the listings. Bre claimed that she was used to a '90/10' split, meaning she kept 90% of the commission, and returned 10% to the brokerage. She further noted that Jason asked for 20% to be returned. Bre's return to The O Group was unclear until now.

Bre Tiesi will be seen in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (@netflix)

Alanna Whittaker

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 will invite a new real estate agent Alanna Whittaker. She is a model represented by Caroline Gleason Management (CGM) from Miami and has been associated with various renowned brands during her modeling projects.

Alanna has been associated with the luxury property market since 2020 and worked with Westside Estate Agency before joining the O Group. She admitted in the trailer about owning a western town in the desert and also took her co-workers on a cast trip to her luxurious property.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold enjoys Coachella Music Festival (Instagram/@thealannagold)

