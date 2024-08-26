Who stars in ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8? Meet the new, leaving and returning agents of Netflix show

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 will feature a new agent and some familiar faces like Chrishell Stause

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset' is on the horizon, with its premiere set for September 6. The official trailer for this popular Netflix reality series has just been released, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse into what they can expect in the upcoming episodes.

In the trailer, the Los Angeles real estate agents are shown going above and beyond, showcasing their relentless ambition and strategic prowess in the fiercely competitive world of high-end real estate. With stunning properties and dramatic interactions, it looks like viewers are in for a thrilling ride as these agents navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with selling luxury homes in one of the most glamorous markets in the country.

In recent years, we have witnessed an influx of new faces joining the cast, alongside familiar ones making their return, and, unfortunately, some bidding farewell to the beloved series. We know many of you are eager to find out which real estate agents will be making their comeback on the popular Netflix show. So, let’s take a closer look and explore the complete lineup of the star-studded cast that has captivated audiences and made this series a standout in the realm of real estate entertainment.

Who is the new agent in ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8?

In Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset', fans will be introduced to a new and dynamic agent, Alanna Gold. Represented by CGM-Caroline Gleason Management, a highly regarded agency based in Miami, Alanna brings with her a wealth of experience from the modeling industry. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with prestigious brands such as Tom Ford, showcasing her versatility and talent in both print and digital modeling campaigns.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Alanna embarked on her journey into the luxury real estate market in 2020. Before joining the esteemed Oppenheim Group, she honed her skills as a real estate agent at Westside Estate Agency, gaining valuable insights and expertise in the competitive field.

On a personal note, Alanna's love life flourished when she married her husband, Adam Gold, in 2022, marking another significant milestone in her life. Fans can look forward to seeing how Alanna navigates the fast-paced world of luxury real estate while balancing her personal and professional endeavors.

Who has left ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8?

The real estate agent who has officially announced their departure from 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is Heather Rae El Moussa. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Heather shared the news of her exit from the show, revealing that her involvement in Season 7 was quite limited.

When asked for details about her decision, Heather responded cautiously, stating, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, so I’m not gonna say anything. I don’t know what to say though. I’m not in the know. [But] I’m not returning to 8.”

Alongside Heather, Davina Potratz had a minimal presence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7, leading fans to speculate that her storyline has come to an end. Davina was only seen in the background of a single scene throughout the entirety of the season, as per Just Jared.

Given Davina's drastically reduced screen time in recent seasons, many viewers are concluding that she has essentially exited the show, even though she remains an active agent at The O Group. While her appearances may be rare on the show, fans can still catch glimpses of her at various events on camera.

Which agents are returning for ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8?

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the founders of the O Group, are anticipated to make their return for the upcoming eighth season of the popular reality series 'Selling Sunset.' Fans of the show can look forward to seeing the dynamic duo back in action, as they continue to navigate the competitive world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

With their extensive experience and charisma, the Oppenheim brothers have become fan favorites, and their presence is sure to add excitement and intrigue to the new season. As the series unfolds, viewers will likely witness the challenges and triumphs that come with running a successful real estate brokerage, along with the personal relationships and drama that have become hallmarks of the show.

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi, introduced in Season 6 of 'Selling Sunset,' concluded Season 7 by informing Jason that she might need to depart from the show because of her small commission split with the brokerage. At the Season 7 reunion, she was questioned about her potential departure, and she expressed that she remained uncertain. It was subsequently announced that she would make a comeback for 'Selling Sunset' Season 8.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith is expected to make her comeback in the upcoming Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset.' Fans of the show can look forward to her return as she re-enters the dynamic world of real estate and personal drama that has captivated audiences in previous seasons. Her presence is sure to add to the excitement and intrigue that the series is known for, and many are eager to see how her storyline will unfold in the new season.

Nicole Young

Nicole Young is making a comeback! Nicole who was a newcomer in 'Selling Sunset' Season 6, famously had a significant confrontation with Chrishell Stause, and she is anticipated to make her return in the upcoming Season 8.

Nicole's return has generated considerable buzz among fans, especially given the intense dynamics that unfolded during her previous season. Many are eager to see how her reappearance will affect the ongoing relationships and storylines within the show.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani is returning for 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. Fans and viewers alike are eagerly looking forward to seeing her rejoin the cast, bringing her unique personality and dynamic presence back to the show.

As the new season approaches, Chelsea's return has generated excitement and speculation about the developments that may unfold in her storyline and interactions with other characters. With her history in the series, many are curious to see how her character will evolve and what new challenges she might face in this next chapter.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald is coming back! Mary who has been a prominent and beloved figure at the O Group, is anticipated to make her comeback in the upcoming eighth season of 'Selling Sunset.' Her presence has become synonymous with the dynamic atmosphere of the organization, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing her back in action as the new season hits the streaming platform.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is set to make her much-anticipated return for 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. As one of the most cherished and admired cast members among fans and viewers alike, her presence on the show has always brought a unique blend of charm, authenticity, and emotional depth. Her journey through the glamorous yet competitive world of real estate has resonated with many, making her a standout figure in the ensemble.

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan, who is a close friend of Chrishell, will be making her comeback in the upcoming eighth season of the show 'Selling Sunset.' Fans are eagerly looking forward to her return and the dynamic she brings to the series. Emma's presence adds a unique flair to the storyline, and her friendship with Chrishell is a highlight for many viewers.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 premieres on September 6, 2024, only on Netflix.