Where was ‘The Odyssey’ filmed? All the real places you can visit behind Christopher Nolan’s epic

The film is based on Homer's epic poem of the same name and follows King Odysseus's homecoming journey back to his kingdom of Ithaca.

'The Odyssey,' Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of Homer's epic poem, is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has written and directed the film, which is slated to hit theaters on July 17. Matt Damon stars as the legendary Greek king Odysseus, who embarks on a 10-year journey to return to his homeland of Ithaca following the Trojan War. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and several others. Nolan used the film's massive $250 million budget to shoot at real locations all over the world. The epic saga was shot over 91 days, from February 25 to August 5, 2025, in locations as far-flung as Scotland, Greece, Iceland, and the United States. Below is a breakdown of all the filming locations that helped create the mythical world of 'The Odyssey.'

'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon and other cast members (Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)

Morocco

A look at Zendaya and Matt Damon filming for 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: X | @odysseymovie)

Morocco was among the filming locations for 'The Odyssey,' with production taking place at Aït Benhaddou village near Ouarzazate. The region's mud-brick buildings and desert landscape helped recreate the ancient world of the film, with Aït Benhaddou reportedly representing Troy. Also, the cities of Essaouira and Marrakesh, as well as the town of Tahannaout, the El Haouz province. Zendaya and Damon filmed some of their scenes at the White Dune in the coastal city of Dakhla in Western Sahara.

Greece

The cast and crew of 'The Odyssey' filming inside Nestor's cave (Image Source: X | @odysseymovie)

Greece was one of the main locations for the movie, as Nolan wanted to ground the story in its original setting. The production was filmed in the Peloponnese region in March and April 2025, according to the Hellenic Film Commission. Damon was seen filming at Nestor’s Cave, a location linked to Greek mythology, which sits atop the Ionian Sea in Messinia. The location is believed to have ties to Greek mythology, as per local legends. Also, the turquoise waters of Voidokilia Beach and Almyrolaka Beach were captured for the boat scenes depicting the protagonist's journey home. Furthermore, the medieval Methoni Castle in Southwestern Greece and the ancient acropolis of Acrocorinth, the oldest fortress in the Peloponnese, were also used to add authenticity to the film.

Italy

A location from Italy as seen in the movie (Image Source: X | @odysseymovie)

The production moved to the Italian region of Sicily in March 2025, which has long been linked to the land of the Cyclopes in Greek mythology. The island of Favignana, thought to be the real location for the poem's 'Goat island,' was also one of the filming locations for 'The Odyssey.' Damon and Holland were spotted filming scenes at the coastal island in March 2025. The mythological island of Aeolia was captured at the Aeolian Islands of Lipari, Vulcano, and Basiluzzo, with filming taking place between April 15 and May 15. Malta also served as a filming location.

Scotland

An image of Scotland as seen in the film (Image Source: X | @odysseymovie)

'The Odyssey' was filmed in Scotland between June and July. Moray Firth, the largest firth in Scotland, was one of the primary locations in Scotland and contributed to the movie's dramatic setting. Charlize Theron, who plays Calypso in the film, shot her scenes at Findlater Castle, a 15th-century ruinous fortress. The coastal village of Burghead, along with its ancient fort and the Sunnyside Beach near Cullen, were some of the other locations. Some sequences were also filmed at Culbin Forest's famous sand dunes and woodlands from July 3 to 16. Furthermore, the Buckie Harbor, situated along the Moray Firth coast, was used to dock one of the largest Viking-style ships built in modern times.

Iceland

A filming location from Iceland as seen in the movie (Image Source: X | @odysseymovie)

Nolan, who has filmed 'Batman Begins' and 'Interstellar' in Iceland, returned to the country to recreate some of the film's more otherworldly settings. The natural landscapes of Hjörleifshöfði mountain and the Snæfellsnes peninsula were among the country's filming locations. The otherworldly beauty of the harbor Landeyjahöfn and the river Markarfljót were used as the backdrop for the film's more mythical elements. The travel magazine Stuck reported that Odysseus’s vessel was built as a large ship set near the coastal harbor of Landeyjahöfn.

United States

An image taken from the movie 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: X | @odysseymovie)

Nolan also used the Falls Lake water tank on the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles to film a few scenes in early May. It was the only set constructed on a studio soundstage for 'The Odyssey.'