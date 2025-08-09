This teacher spun the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — and walked away with a prize no contestant had claimed before

After the 'Wheel of Fortune' episode aired, a viewer called the teacher, "One of the biggest winners in Wheel of Fortune history."

'Wheel of Fortune,' the competition that allows players to win massive cash prizes by solving the challenging puzzles, may have seen a fair share of the big wins, but when Laura Trammell stepped on the 'Wheel,' she did what other contestants could only dream of. Trammell, the sixth-grade teacher, engraved her name in history for being the first one to ever win a home, and now it's already being hailed as a landmark moment for the show.

According to Yahoo, Trammell was on a winning streak right from the start. She entered the Bonus Round with a whopping $23,690 and a trip to Margaritaville Vacation Club in St. Thomas. During the Bonus Round, veteran host Pat Sajak told Trammell before she spun the wheel. "You know, there is a car out there, there is $100,000 out there, and this week, there is a home out there." He added, "So spin that wheel and let's add to your $23,690."

A screenshot of Laura Trammell during the Bonus Round puzzle of 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

When Trammell spun the wheel, it landed on the W, and she chose the category "Phrase," setting the stage for a win. After filling the standard R, S, T, L, N, and E, the puzzle read, "I _ _ _ _ _ T _ L_ _ _ SE." After that, Trammell chose the letters G, H, and P for her consonants and the letter O for her vowel. Fortunately for her, the four-word puzzle started taking shape with three more spaces filled; it now read, "I _ _ _ G H T _ GL_ _ _ SE." It seemed as if she had already cracked the puzzle, even before the timer ticked. Sajak also couldn't help but notice and remarked, "She is smiling. That looks nice." As soon as Sajak said, "Good luck," Trammell blurted out the right answer, "I CAUGHT A GLIMPSE."

Screenshot of contestant Laura Trammell during an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Sajak exclaimed, "That's it!" To add the cherry on top, he then opened the golden envelope and said, "She got a glimpse of her new home valued at $375,000." Trammell looked at the host in disbelief. The confetti started to fall as she giggled out of excitement. While Sajak yelled, "This is just nuts!" Trammell, who was initially speechless, later told Sajak, "I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it just happened." As reported by Collider, Trammell's 2,000-square-foot brand-new home is now in the Latitude Margaritaville community with their project Breeze, which offered homeowners comfortable and luxurious state-of-the-art homes to live in.

A screenshot of Laura Trammell with her husband in front of her new home (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans who were as stunned at the moment as Trammell flooded the YouTube comment section with excitement. A viewer of the show gushed, "One of the biggest winners in Wheel of Fortune history." Echoing the sentiment, another viewer added, "Congratulations. I screamed at the top of my lungs when she won a home. Enjoy your new place." Noting the choice of the contestants' letters, a YouTube user also wrote, "Good on Laura for choosing the lucky consonants. I was so amazed because I rarely see big wins on the show. Congratulations!"