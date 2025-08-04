Former Lakers star wins $31K on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — and says it was more nerve-wracking than the NBA

"I couldn't stop smiling," said a former NBA player on his 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance

Ever since its launch in 1975, 'Wheel of Fortune' has made countless Americans richer. And it’s not just everyday contestants; celebrities have also taken a spin on the iconic game show. One memorable guest was a former Los Angeles Laker, who proved he's just as sharp off the court as he was on it. The athlete ended his run with an impressive $31,750, just short of a potential $39,000 after missing the bonus round, making for one of the most unforgettable moments in 'Wheel of Fortune' history.

Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season in Orlando, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora)

The player in discussion is Andre Ingram, who made headlines after appearing on a special 'Wheel of Fortune' Secret Santa episode. Ingram had a great night at the show, where he ended up in the Bonus round. However, he ended up losing the round and a potential $39,000, but his excitement remained intact, per Deadline. In a kind move, Ingram announced he would be donating the full amount to a fan, though the exact details of how and when the donation will be made were not disclosed.

Surprisingly, the longtime G-League veteran admitted that being on the game show made him more nervous than playing in the NBA. "The nerves were real," he confessed after the episode. Talking about his 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance, Ingram had a humorous response for teammates asking for loans, saying, "As soon as I even hear the L word, number one, we don't get as much as you saw, and number two, I ain't got it yet," per The Athletic.

Tonight's Secret Santa episode was a slam dunk for André! 🏀 He won over $31,000! 🤩 Hurry and check your SPIN ID to see if you won all that cash, too! https://t.co/JB1AVJCnhV @MaggieSajak pic.twitter.com/UM1OKLfH0t — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 11, 2021

A longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' fan, Ingram couldn't contain his joy when Pat Sajak announced him as the night's big winner. "I just seem to remember I couldn't stop smiling," Ingram said, while adding, "I couldn't control myself. Cheeks were hurting afterwards. Quite surreal that he says that. I'm just in that moment. I’m just taking it all in, like they say." He shared how much it meant to meet Sajak and Vanna White, aware that their time on the show might soon end, as he said, "Just happy that that’s Pat Sajak, that it's Vanna White, because you know how long they've been doing it. Who's to say they won't have another host soon? So to meet them, that’s the show that I wanted to be on."

Ingram also revealed how he structured his offseason around watching the show, sharing, "I schedule workouts to be done in time to catch it every night." Notably, Ingram's journey to 'Wheel of Fortune' began unexpectedly during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the G League season was canceled and he found himself at home watching the show. Ingram eventually applied and was selected as a contestant.

He taped his episode in a long 13-hour day with 14 other contestants and, despite no audience due to COVID restrictions, brought full energy to the studio. Ingram also noted that "all five episodes for a week are taped in one day," so he spent the day with 14 other contestants, arriving at the studio at 6 am and leaving around 7 pm. Despite there being no live audience due to COVID, he was still excited. His group was the last to tape that day, and he mentioned a fun detail, saying, "The 'Wheel' and 'Jeopardy' studios are right next to one another."