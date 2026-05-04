'RHOA' star K. Michelle's bold statement about men sparks buzz about her marriage: 'I believe all men...'

The latest 'RHOA' episode featured K. Michelle reflecting on her relationship and suspicions about her husband during a candid conversation.

Bravo’s recently released ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 5, titled ‘Dynasty Divas in Atlanta,’ featured some unexpected confessions and heated arguments. The latest season features cast members, including Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, Kelli Ferrell, K. Michelle, Pinky Cole, Cynthia Bailey, and more. One of the cast members, Michelle, reflected on her relationship with her husband, Dr. Kastan Sims. Fans must remember how she got married to her childhood best friend, Sims, in September 2025. Since then, she has been sharing more about her marriage, infidelity suspicions, and more through the Bravo show.

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 5 (Image Source: @Bravo)

During the ‘RHOA’ cast members’ girls’ trip, featured in the latest episode 5, Michelle opened up to fellow cast members Ferrell and Mwangi. She joked that, “I wish he had social media so I could catch him in things.” In her private confession, she shared, “I believe that all men cheat, and my husband doesn’t have a social media or anything. That’s the sneakiest one of them all.” Since then, she had learned to “take the positives” of the situation and that “no one can contact him, that I know of.” Earlier on the show, viewers had witnessed Michelle joking while sharing her thoughts on infidelity. “I just need you to make sure that your sausage stays in your pants and in your scrubs, because I ain’t got time for none of it,” she told her husband.

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 5 featuring Kelli, Shamea, and K. Michelle (Image Source: @Bravo)

Earlier in ‘RHOA’ Season 15 Episode 4, the Bravo star also reflected on her long-time relationship with her husband. She revealed, “We have been best friends since junior high.” As time passed, the two grew closer and started dating. “We dated for 10, 11 years? And he never married me,” confessed Michelle. Sharing more about her mindset on getting married back then, she noted, “I went into the situation saying, ‘I don’t wanna be married. I don’t want that.’ But now, I realized if he didn’t do it, I was offended. Very much offended.” Shockingly, the two parted ways, “We were on a break-up, and I was about to marry another man, he realized. Sometimes you gotta pop out and let ‘em know,” recalled Michelle.

A still from 'RHOA' Season 17 Episode 5 featuring K. Michelle (Image Source: @Bravo)

Further, she noted that she left to “show” him who she was and “my husband was trying to come back.” Later, he proposed, and the two got married. Coming back to the show’s latest episode 5, fans also learned that the two did not get a prenup. She shared the news with fellow housewives while on the flight. “He is so removed from my life. Even when I try to help or try to do something, he doesn’t want to take it,” noted Michelle. Fans also witnessed Ferrell, Mwangi, and Michelle’s private conversations away from the group while the three waited for their rooms to get cleaned.