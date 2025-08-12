‘DWTS’ contestant swaps boxing gloves for a new cooking competition show you don’t want to miss

Food Network's new cooking competition show, 'Chef Grudge Match,' is all set to debut on Tuesday, August 12

A 'Dancing with the Stars' alum is all set to take on a new, exciting role, and it's very different from her usual pursuits. The famous boxing champion, who participated in the dance show in season four, takes on a new challenge that goes beyond the boxing ring. Instead of packing a literal punch, the star will be hosting a cooking competition. Along with this fresh and thrilling role, the champion has shared some behind-the-scenes details, making the wait for the show's premiere even more exciting.

Laila Ali speaks during Netflix's Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3—Historic All-Women Fight Card (Image Source: Getty Images for Netflix | Photo by Noam Galai)

'DWTS' star Laila Ali, who competed alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy, is returning to reality TV as the host of Food Network's new cooking competition series, 'Chef Grudge Match,' according to Entertainment Now. The show features rival chefs battling for a $10,000 grand prize and the losing chef's prized knife. It premieres Tuesday, August 12, at 9 pm ET on Food Network, and you can also stream it the next day on HBO Max. In an interview with People, Ali shared insights about her transition into hosting a cooking competition.

The boxer talked about her worries and said, "When you're stepping into a boxing ring, you've got to worry about somebody trying to take your head off," adding, "I've competed on cooking shows before, and it's just a whole different level of anxiety. I love hosting the show rather than being one of the competitors." She teased the drama on 'Chef Grudge Match,' saying, "We have chefs that might have felt like the other chef stole a recipe from them, and then went and started a business. It’s like, ‘No, that was actually not your recipe, I created it. Who's the better chef?’ Well, let's settle it right here, right now, with one round, head to head, in a culinary battle."

Ali also talked about a husband-and-wife chef team competing on 'Chef Grudge Match.' She shared that they were competing to be the lead chef, and the loser would be the sous chef. "It was a really fun one to watch," she said. Ali added that there are competitors with "bold attitudes and egos, with their big resumes." About the prized knife that's up for grabs, she explained, "There's always a story behind the knife. 'This was my first chef knife,' or, 'This was a gift.' They don't want to give that knife up." Earlier, Ali expressed her excitement on Instagram, posting from the Food Network kitchen, as she wrote a caption, "Swung by @foodnetwork kitchen in NY to create some content. Super excited for my new show Chef Grudge Match, premiering August 12th at 9pm EST/PST!"

Notably, in mid-2007, Ali participated in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 4, and despite having no prior dance experience, she impressed everyone. She and partner professional dancer Chmerkovskiy delighted judges and audiences alike, earning the first-ever perfect '10' from judge Len Goodman for their rumba performance, per Dancing with the Stars Wiki. Their skill and chemistry helped them advance to the finals, where the duo finished in third place, just behind gold medalist Apolo Anton Ohno, with Julianne Hough, and runner-up Joey Fatone, who was partnered with Kym Johnson.