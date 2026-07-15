‘The Last of Us’ star Gabriel Luna joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 in a chilling new role

Gabriel Luna is stepping into the dark world of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2, adding another mysterious presence to the show’s expanding roster of killers.

The world of ‘Dexter’ has always thrived on shadows, on the quiet tension between hunter and hunted, and the unsettling calm before violence erupts. As ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ gears up for its second season, that tension appears to be deepening, with new faces stepping into the darkness and adding fresh layers to the story. Among them is Gabriel Luna, best known for his role in 'The Last of Us', who is set to join the Paramount+ series in a role that promises to be as enigmatic as it is dangerous. According to Variety, Luna will guest-star in Season 2 as Ray Ballard, a character who operates under the chilling alias The Sleepy-Eyed Stranger. He will appear alongside Michael C. Hall, who returns as Dexter Morgan.

Micahel C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in a still from 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sho_dexter)

Luna’s involvement first came to light after he was spotted filming in New York City in June. Reports from TV Insider noted that he was seen on set with Hall and Uma Thurman, who reprises her role as Charley. In footage captured during filming, Luna’s character exits a residential building and hails a cab, moments before Dexter and Charley emerge from a nearby location. While the scene offered little context, it hinted at an eventual intersection between their paths. His addition further expands a Season 2 lineup that is leaning heavily into its gallery of killers. Brian Cox is set to portray Dom Frant, also known as The New York Ripper, while Dan Stevens will appear as Owen Stark, dubbed the Five Borough Killer. The New York Ripper storyline was teased in the Season 1 finale, when Dexter uncovered a file tied to the figure in Leon Prater’s vault, suggesting that Season 2 will build on that thread.

Returning cast members include Thurman as Charley and Krysten Ritter, who reprises her guest role as Mia LaPierre, also known as Lady Vengeance. New additions include Bokeem Woodbine as Captain Mixon and Nona Parker Johnson as Fiona Mixon. Jack Alcott, James Remar, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine and Dominic Fumusa are also expected to return. Production on Season 2 is currently underway in New York City. Hall continues to lead the series while also serving as an executive producer. Clyde Phillips remains showrunner, joined by executive producers Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios.

Luna brings a diverse body of work to the role. He is widely recognized for playing Tommy Miller in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ a character he is expected to reprise in Season 3. His recent projects include Peacock’s ‘Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy,’ Netflix’s ‘FUBAR’ and the film ‘The Astronaut.’ He also portrayed Robbie Reyes, also known as Ghost Rider, in ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and has completed work on Season 2 of Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List.’ Details about Ray Ballard remain under wraps, including his backstory and how he will cross paths with Dexter. It is also unclear how many episodes Luna will appear in. Paramount+ has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2, though the first season is currently available to stream on the platform’s Premium plan.