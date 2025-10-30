Who is Emma Hernan’s boyfriend? ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 9 reunion to bring bombshell revelations

Fans of the hit Netflix show are eager to learn all about Hernan’s new boyfriend, and we’ve got you covered

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan is off the dating market. In the latest episodes of 'Selling Sunset' Season 9, which were released on October 29, fans spotted some new faces, and one of them was none other than Hernan's boyfriend, Blake Davis. In the fourth episode titled 'One Less Agent, One New Boyfriend', Hernan introduced her boyfriend, Davis, to her besties Chrishell Stause and Chlesea Lazkhani. However, it seemed like Stause wasn't impressed by Hernan's new beau. At the moment, fans of the hit Netflix show are eager to learn everything about Hernan's new boyfriend. But don't fret, we have got you all covered.

Davis is a real estate agent and developer who hails from Atlanta. Currently, Davis manages the family-run business, Davis Development. In the past two decades, Davis Development has developed and managed over 50,000 units, a big feat in itself. As per Cosmopolitan, Hernan gushed over her new partner, Davis, on the show and said, “Seeing him with my family, I'm telling you, is what makes me really like him. He's very family-oriented.” However, it appears that Hernan's romance didn't stand the test of time as the pair eventually called it quits. The ninth season of 'Selling Sunset' was shot earlier this year, between January and February, and wrapped up with the couple pulling the plug on their romance.

While having a chat with her best friend, Stause, Hernan said, “So, your least favorite person in the entire world did ask me a bigger question.” Then, Stause asked Hernan, “He asked you to marry him? Ugh what did you say?” In her response, Hernan shared, “Well, I don't have a ring on my finger. And I ended things with him." However, it seems like Hernan and Davis are back together. On October 24, Davis took to his Instagram page and posted a series of pictures of himself and Hernan. Hernan stopped by the comments section and wrote, “Turks with bae,” to which Davis replied, “Love you, babe.”

Right now, fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion special of 'Selling Sunset' Season 9, which is set to drop on Netflix on November 5. In the reunion, the Oppenheim Group’s agents will shed light on the latest season’s drama. In the highly anticipated reunion special, fans will get to see the aftermath of the explosive fallout of Nicole Young’s controversial comments and her rumored departure. In addition to this, they will also gain insights about Stause's evolving role at the brokerage.