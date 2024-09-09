Who is Emma Hernan dating? 'Selling Sunset' agent captured with billionaire beau amid affair rumors

Emma Hernan spotted with a new mystery man as rumors of her having an affair with a married man shocks 'Selling Sunset' fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ever since 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 dropped on Netflix, Emma Hernan's dating life has taken center stage. With Nicole Young accusing her coworker of having an affair with a married man, new information has come to light.

During 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, Nicole, who joined in Season 6, said she learned from a "source" that Emma, who joined in Season 4, had an affair with a married guy.

"I wish I didn’t know. It involves Emma, and that’s all I wanna say," Nicole stated in a scene with other cast members which did not include Emma. "It’s morally upsetting to all of us. It’s just information that could affect families, marriages, and Emma’s reputation."

Internet sleuths on Reddit, put on their detective goggles to debunk Nicole's theory as a video surfaced with Emma walking hand in hand with Blake Davis, who seems to be her new beau.

In a Reddit post, fans didn't seem to be crazy about this discovery, with thick allegations regarding his views and opinions. The post read, "I didn't think I'd find a reason to hate Emma but this is it. This is something her boyfriend posted. And other hateful stuff. And I hear he is very outspokenly anti-LGBT+...so Emma wtf? Why are you dating this trash human? And I wonder what Chrishell thinks."

Following the discovery of his recent Instagram story, Blake seemed to have deactivated his Instagram account.

What does 'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan's alleged beau do?

Blake was born in Georgia and currently resides in Florida. He grew up in Jonesboro, Georgia, and spent his summers on the Atlantic coast of south Florida.

Blake has always loved water, riding boats and jet skis as a baby and learning to swim at the age of less than a year. Several of the homes he acquired have been motivated by his love of the outdoors and the ocean.

Blake's affinity for epicureans is not surprising, given that his mother is a designer and his father is a constructor. He has a contemporary aesthetic and enjoys sculpture and other forms of art.

Since 2018, Blake has owned Creek Water Capital and has held a real estate license since 2015. He used to reportedly date Savannah Delane.

Chrishell Stause 'didn’t like' the guy 'Selling Sunset' costar Emma Hernan is dating

Chrishell Stause is also disputing Nicole's claims regarding Emma's guy. Following the show's Season 8 debut, Chrishell posted a series of photographs on Instagram from "days of filming [that] didn’t make it" into the series.

One unaired scene included Chrishell meeting someone Emma had been seeing. Part of the reality star's long caption from September 6 said, "A scene where Emma introduced us to who she actually WAS dating [didn’t make it]. This was pretty funny bc I didn’t like him. So maybe it’s for the best.”

Following Nicole's mention of a rumor during Season 8 that Emma had a romantic relationship with a married guy, Chrishell shared a post on Instagram.

Chrishell appeared to address this moment in an angry Instagram Story, criticizing Nicole prior to the show's premiere. “Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging."

She criticized the 'Selling Sunset' production company for "blindsiding" Emma in her post, saying, "It is NOT TRUE."

Emma Hernan defends herself amid affair rumors in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

Emma was taken aback by the rumors, as was to be anticipated, considering she was not informed of them while filming. In one Instagram post, she wrote, "Thank you @morganwallen for coming up with the theme song for Selling Sunset Season 8," alongside a picture of herself with her on-screen best friends Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell.

The tune that's playing on the post? "Lies, Lies, Lies."

Furthermore, Emma sent Chrishell a clip that said, "POV: When someone talks s--t about your non-confrontational bestie," obviously referring to Nicole.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is currently streaming on Netflix.