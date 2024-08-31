Why 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 might be deceiving us about The Stranger's identity

The Stranger's true identity identity remains a mystery in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'. However, after watching the first three episodes of 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, it's reasonable to conclude that he is Gandalf. Daniel Weyman's character makes a dramatic entrance in Season 1, crash-landing on Middle-earth in a meteor. His magical abilities and memory loss hint that he might be one of the Istari from The Lord of the Rings, such as Gandalf.

Many fans, myself included, believe the Stranger is Gandalf because of their similar traits. However, 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' has yet to confirm or deny this theory. In Season 2's premiere, Nori tries to name the wizard, but he remains nameless by Episode 3's end. The show is keeping his identity hidden, likely building anticipation for a significant reveal. While his character portrayal supports the belief that he might be Gandalf, but the truth remains hidden for now.

Is the Stranger finally revealing his true identity as Gandalf in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

At first, it's hard to imagine the Stranger as Gandalf. In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 1, he appears quite different from the Gandalf we know and love. He's struggling to find his words and understand his powers. But in Season 2, there’s a noticeable shift. The Stranger becomes more comfortable around Nori and Poppy. He's kind, protective, and even jokes with them.

This dynamic resembles Gandalf's relationship with Frodo and his friends in 'The Lord of the Rings'. It makes me wonder if the Stranger might be Gandalf. As we see more of the Stranger in Season 2, he begins to embody the wise and caring qualities we associate with Gandalf. He's no longer awkward and unsure of himself. This makes me even more convinced that he's Gandalf.

Is the Stranger in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' the Reincarnation of Gandalf?

The Stranger in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 1 exhibits several traits that suggest he could be Gandalf. While his personality is different from the Gandalf we know, he shares striking similarities with Frodo's mentor. He also bears a strong resemblance to Gandalf the Grey and quickly befriends the Harfoots, much like Gandalf does with the Hobbits in 'The Lord of the Rings'. The Stranger's magic also resembles Gandalf's.

He whispers to fireflies in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 1, similar to Gandalf whispering to moths in 'The Fellowship of the Ring'. He even turns particles into moths in the episode titled 'Alloyed.' These moments hint at a deeper connection to Gandalf. The Stranger's final line in LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 1, "Always follow your nose", echoes Gandalf's advice to Merry in the first 'Lord of the Rings' movie. These nods to Gandalf's character make me wonder if the Stranger might indeed be the Grey Wizard.

Is 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' trying to trick us about the Stranger's identity?

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 1 hints at the Stranger being Gandalf multiple times, however, I wonder if the show is being deliberately obvious to mislead us. With the series keeping his identity a secret, it's strange that it would tease the connection to Gandalf so heavily. This approach could reduce the impact of the surprise, which seems to be the only reason for keeping the Stranger's identity hidden in Season 2. The reveal of Sauron in Season 1 wasn’t particularly shocking, so it’s possible the writers are using a similar strategy with the Stranger.

Unlike other shows, 'The Lord of the Rings' series doesn't rely on shock value. It might be building up to the Gandalf revelation more intentionally. It’s hard to picture the Stranger as anyone other than Gandalf, but there are other Istari possibilities to consider. I hope 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 reveals the Stranger's identity soon, as dragging out the suspense might not be necessary.

