‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant racks up winnings — but a painful Bonus Round miss costs her $40,000

"You were so, so very close," said Ryan Seacrest while consoling a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's loss

'Wheel of Fortune' has to be one of the most credible game shows on TV. Throughout its 42 seasons, countless contestants have tried their luck, with many even fumbling in the bonus round. In one such instance, a player was close to winning $40,000. But in an epic failure, the contestant fumbled big time, and their loss was too painful to watch. Even fans were left dumbfounded by the awkward loss, and we can't agree more.

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest from 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 episode (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Alicia Slagle from Red Wing, Minnesota, had an impressive run on 'Wheel of Fortune,' racking up $22,020 in winnings plus a New York City getaway after dominating the Toss-Up and Express rounds. But her big night ended in disappointment when she failed to solve the Bonus Round puzzle, missing the common phrase "Making The Rounds" and losing out on an additional $40,000, as per Market Realist.

For her Bonus Round puzzle, Slagle picked the category "What are you doing?" and stood beside host Ryan Seacrest with her husband, Ben, and mother-in-law, Vicki, watching. After selecting her Golden Envelope, she faced a long three-word puzzle. With the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E" revealed, she chose "D, C, G, and O" as her additional clues. The final puzzle appeared as "_ _ _ NG TE RO_NDS."

As the Bonus Round began, Seacrest encouraged Slagle with, "Oh, I'm not sure what kind of help it's going to be, but good luck!" He then started the ten-second timer. Struggling with the first word, Slagle guessed aloud, "Boxing the rounds; mobbing the rounds; mailing the rounds," but none were correct. When time ran out, co-host Vanna White revealed the correct answer was "Making The Rounds." To her disappointment, Seacrest opened her prize envelope to show she had missed out on an additional $40,000. "You were so, so very close," he told her kindly in consolation.

While Seacrest tried to soften the blow, fans weren't as forgiving in the show's YouTube comments. One wrote, "S***s That Was Kinda Easy I Said Making The Rounds But Good Game For Alicia Tho S***s !!" while another added, "This was easy. I hear this phrase in the hospital where nurses make their rounds with patients." A fan shared, "I actually got it after the selected letters were revealed." Reportedly, for the first time in ten years, 'Wheel of Fortune' is holding contestant searches in Philadelphia. Producers will be at the Event Center in Rivers Casino Philadelphia (1001 N. Delaware Ave.) on Thursday, September 18, and Friday, September 19, from 11 am to 3 pm, as announced by 6ABC, as per Philly Voice.

Executive Producer Bellamie Blackstone said, "The Wheel of Fortune fan base in and around Philadelphia is incredible, and we're excited to tap into that passion to find future contestants." He further added, "We hope the fans bring some of that famous Philly spirit to the event so we can welcome those loyal Wheel watchers in our studio to spin the wheel!" Applicants must be 21 or older to audition. The free tryout will also feature prizes, and hopefuls will have just 30 seconds to introduce themselves to a casting producer. According to the 'Wheel of Fortune' website, producers will follow up later with select candidates.