‘Wheel of Fortune’ hides decades of secrets even loyal fans don’t know — these 6 will blow your mind

From breaking world records to the unchanged price of vowels, some 'Wheel of Fortune' facts every fan should know

Packed with intrigue and raw emotion, 'Wheel of Fortune' remains one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Launched in 1975, the show has welcomed countless contestants over its impressive run of 42 Seasons. With 8000 and more episodes in the kitty, the show enjoys a massive fan following who themselves dream of spinning the wheel. However, there are several little-known facts that every 'Wheel of Fortune' fan should know.

6. World records are broken in 'Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak and Vanna White are not only one of TV's most iconic game show hosts, but they’ve also earned Guinness World Records for their legendary run on 'Wheel of Fortune.' Sajak holds the record for the longest career as a game show host for the same program, serving nearly 41 years since 1983, per Collider. Meanwhile, White earned her own title in 2013 as the 'Most Frequent Clapper,' with over 3.4 million claps during her three decades on the show and unsurprisingly, the figures continue to grow.

5. Vanna White had to work hard to be selected for 'Wheel of Fortune'

White became the co-host of 'Wheel of Fortune' in 1982 after beating out 200 other candidates for the role, including notable names like Summer Bartholomew and Vicki McCarthy. What set her apart was her effortless way of activating the puzzle board, which impressed creator Merv Griffin and secured her the job. Over the years, White evolved from a simple letter-turner to the heart and personality of the show, known for her warm presence and chemistry with both Sajak and now Ryan Seacrest.

4. Pat Sajak was not the original choice for 'Wheel of Fortune'

Sajak’s journey from a weatherman with no hosting experience to the beloved face of 'Wheel of Fortune' is nothing short of legendary. After replacing original host Chuck Woolery in 1981 following contract disputes, Sajak quickly won audiences over with his charm and wit, so much so that many forget he wasn't the original host. Though he briefly left in 1989 for a late-night talk show, he returned in 1990 and continued shaping the show’s identity for over four decades. His 2024 retirement caused widespread discussion about his replacement, Seacrest, with many fans still unsure if anyone can truly match Sajak’s legacy.

3. Multiple episodes of 'Wheel of Fortune' are filmed in one go

Despite producing around 200 episodes per season, 'Wheel of Fortune' is filmed in just 34 days a year. White revealed they shoot six episodes a day, requiring frequent outfit changes and fast-paced energy. Seacrest added that they get 15-minute breaks between games to stay on schedule. While it's unclear if the filming days are consecutive or spread out, this setup means the hosts get roughly 331 days off annually, which is a surprisingly efficient schedule for such a long-running show.

2. The price of a vowel on Wheel of Fortune has remained unchanged

On 'Wheel of Fortune,' the phrase "I'd like to buy a vowel" has remained a classic, which is why it is a surprise that the price of the vowels remains unchanged. Since the show’s inception, buying a vowel has cost $250, a figure that's never changed despite inflation or rising living costs, per ScreenRant. As everything else gets more expensive, at least one thing on the game board has stayed the same.

1. Wheel of Fortune contestants have a dummy screen

Contestants on 'Wheel of Fortune' rarely repeat letter guesses thanks to a hidden dummy screen at their podium, which displays the category and tracks all previously guessed letters. Sajak also has his own version that shows how many times a guessed letter appears, helping him deliver quick and accurate responses without manually counting.