‘Wheel of Fortune’ revamped its set — but fans say it’s a major fail for one very understandable reason

'Wheel of Fortune' fans are furious over flashy new set design – but praise the show's new host!

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans are upset with the show’s bright new set design! The highly anticipated season 42 premiered in September 2024 and surprised the fans with a massive change. This season marked the show’s first without veteran host Pat Sajak. It was his replacement, Ryan Seacrest, who entered with Vanna White as the doors opened. However, this isn’t the only change the fans have to get accustomed to. The show also changed its set, much to everyone’s dismay. Viewers took to social media to protest against the “bright” new set that makes it harder for them to focus on the puzzles.

“Whoever designed the new #WheelOfFortune set should be fired. Is there something like trypophobia for lines? Because WHY ARE THERE SO MANY LINES?” one X user wrote, as reported by The Mirror. “Not to be negative, but I absolutely hate what they’ve done to the #wheeloffortune set,” another fan wrote. “The background is so distracting that it's hard for me to focus on the puzzle,” a third social media user added. Another internet user joked and compared the set to “some old-fashioned clock factory with animated mice crawling around.” According to the outlet, many viewers shared the same opinion.

“The new set is terrible. Looks like something out of a horrible nightmare I had,” another fan wrote. The fan further requested to bring the old show back with slight changes. “Can barely watch Wheel of Fortune anymore as the new set is hideous, terrible, and awful,” the same user added. Most fans slammed the new set design, but some added a few words of appreciation for Seacrest’s first ‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosting gig. “Ok, love Ryan Seacrest …HATE the new set. @WheelofFortune bring back the old set because this ain’t it,” one social media user wrote, as per the outlet.

“I'm happy with Ryan Seacrest being the #WheelOfFortune host, he did a good job. I do NOT like that the set is all modernized, but I appreciate him,” another added. Seacrest is considered a veteran host with shows like ‘American Idol’ in his credentials. However, hosting a well-established show and filling the shoes of legendary host Pat Sajak is certainly a challenge. In the initial episodes, Seacrest faced a few hiccups, like announcing a winner even though the contestant spelled a word wrong.

But now, he seems to be getting the hang of it. In the premiere episode, the new host couldn’t help but gush over the opportunity. “I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show, with all of you,” he told the fans, as per Today. “And of course, my good friend Vanna White,” he said for his co-host. He admitted to being a fan of the show as a kid and watching it with his entire family. “I’m just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill,” he added, acknowledging the absence of Sajak. But the new host continues to walk a tightrope to impress the hardcore fans of the show.