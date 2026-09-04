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‘Grey’s Anatomy’ casts ‘Mad Men’ star after two major exits

A new recurring character enters the medical drama as Grey Sloan adjusts to losing two longtime doctors
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
L-R: James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: ABC)
L-R: James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Image Source: ABC)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is preparing another cast change as the medical drama heads into Season 23. ABC has added a recurring player months after the Season 22 finale closed the chapter on Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman. The newcomer is expected to appear in at least four episodes when the series returns this fall.

James Wolk has joined the cast as Seth Norton. ABC describes Seth as “a handsome, arrogant surgeon-turned-businessman whose focus on the bottom line never wavers.” He owns Olympic Regent Health, a private medical center where patients pay directly for care. Wolk is known for his roles in ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Zoo’ 'Front of the Class' and ‘Happy Face.’

James Wolk will play Seth Norton in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Image Source: Instagram | @jameswolk)
James Wolk will play Seth Norton in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 (Image Source: Instagram | @jameswolk)

Deadline, which first reported the casting, noted that it remains unclear which Grey Sloan doctors Seth will encounter. ABC has also not revealed what brings the owner of Olympic Regent Health into the hospital’s orbit. His recurring role means the character will have more than a one-episode appearance. Further details about Seth’s Season 23 storyline remain under wraps.

Wolk arrives after Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver ended their runs as series regulars in the Season 22 finale. Their characters received a shared exit after Teddy accepted a job in Paris and Owen chose to move there with her and their children. In a statement released when their departures were announced, creator Shonda Rhimes said it was “bittersweet and joyful” to give the couple an ending together. McKidd had played Owen since Season 5, while Raver first appeared as Teddy in Season 6.

The casting follows a season of changes at Grey Sloan. Monica Beltran, played by Natalie Morales, died early in Season 22, while Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia Shepherd took a sabbatical. The finale also left several stories unresolved, including Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh’s engagement, Jo Wilson’s doubts about her medical career and Link Lincoln’s health after the hospital explosion.

Wolk is also set to recur in AMC’s NASCAR drama ‘Thunder Road.’ He will play Jordan Brandt, the husband of Maggie Grace’s Laney Whitlock, and appear in six of the first season’s eight episodes. His other projects include FX’s ‘The Shards’ and Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ prequel ‘Vought Rising.’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 23 premieres Thursday, October 15, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

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