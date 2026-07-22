Who did Kaylee Hottle play in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'? Looking back at the deaf actress' role after tragic death

Kaylee Hottle's character is an orphaned Iwi native whom Kong rescues from Skull Island

Kaylee Hottle died on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in a tragic car crash. Her father confirmed the news via a Facebook video. Hottle was a beloved actress who rose to fame after her role in the 'Godzilla vs. Kong' franchise. The deaf actress made her debut in 2021's 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as Jia, Dr. Ilene Andrews' (Rebecca Hall) adopted daughter. In the film, Jia is an orphaned Iwi native who Kong rescues from Skull Island. She shares a deep bond with the monster, communicating with him using American Sign Language (ASL). At the time of her debut, the actress was just nine years old and earned immense praise for her role.

Still of Jia from 'Godzilla vs Kong' — Image Source: Legendary Pictures

In the 2021 movie, Hottle's sequence with Kong, in which Jia convinces the monster to help Godzilla, remains etched in the minds of franchise fans. The actress reprised her role in 2024’s 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' where the spotlight is put on Jia's relationship with her adoptive mother, Kong expert Ilene Andrews. The premise kicks off when Jia begins experiencing visions due to an unidentified signal. The signal leads the mother-daughter pair to a surviving Iwi tribe that communicates telepathically. Jia finds herself at ease with the tribe, and seeing her comfort, Andrews grows afraid that she might choose to stay behind with them. Andrews uncovers a prophecy inside the temple housing the Iwi tribe and discovers that Jia is the key to raising Mothra, a necessary entity in defeating Skar King. After Kong, Godzilla, and Mothra defeat Skar King, Jia chooses to stay with Andrews, who is now her real family. The deaf community lauded Hottle's authentic performance and regarded it as a pivotal moment for the community's representation on the big screen.

Still of Jia and Ilene Andrews from 'Godzilla vs Kong' — Image Source: Legendary Pictures

It seems that Jia's storyline will end with 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' as Hottle was reportedly not returning in 'Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,' set to release in 2027, and now her death. However, she remains in the minds of her franchise co-stars and the rest of the team. Rebecca Hall, who played Jia's mother, took to social media to remember Hottle. She shared several adorable photos of both of them, and captioned it with, "Devastated to hear this news. My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed, Kaylee." Millie Bobby Brown, who shared screen space with her in the 2021 movie, shared a story with Hottle's picture, writing, "I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed, Kaylee.”

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the movies, also shared a statement on X. “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle. Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement read.