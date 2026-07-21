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Ryan Reynolds confirms another 'Deadpool' movie is in the works, says 'It's going to be great'

Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' became one of Marvel's biggest theatrical successes
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Ryan Reynolds in a still from 'Deadpool' (Cover Image Source: Marvel Studios)
Ryan Reynolds in a still from 'Deadpool' (Cover Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that another 'Deadpool' movie is officially in development, giving fans fresh hope that the Merc with a Mouth will return to the big screen. The actor shared the update during his appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026, nearly two years after the massive success of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. While Reynolds did not reveal story details or a release window, he made it clear that another chapter is on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds told the audience that he still sees plenty of untapped material in the comics that deserves a place on screen. He praised 'Deadpool' co-creator Fabian Nicieza and comic writer Gerry Duggan for their work before hinting at what lies ahead. Reynolds then confirmed, "There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great."

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool (2016)
Ryan Reynolds in a still from Deadpool (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

The actor did not clarify whether the project will be another standalone 'Deadpool' film or a larger Marvel ensemble featuring the character. That uncertainty has fueled speculation because Reynolds previously suggested he wanted to explore different directions for the franchise. Last year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that he had been developing ideas for a movie involving X-Men characters rather than another traditional solo adventure. Marvel Studios has not commented on Reynolds' latest announcement. Reynolds also explained in a 2024 interview with the publication that he believed another solo film could feel repetitive if it followed the same formula. He said Deadpool works best when the character loses everything and must fight his way back. Repeating that approach for a fourth standalone movie, he argued, could become "redundant."

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Even so, Reynolds believed there were still meaningful stories left to tell with the character. His latest update arrives after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' became one of Marvel's biggest theatrical successes. The film reunited Reynolds with Hugh Jackman and earned over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. While it strengthened 'Deadpool's place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also raised questions about what Marvel would do next. For now, Reynolds has confirmed only one thing: another 'Deadpool' movie is happening. Whether it features Wolverine, the X-Men, or an entirely new team remains unknown. Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release window or reveal any official story details. Until then, fans can only wait to see how the franchise evolves.

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