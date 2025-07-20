This death-defying aerial act on 'AGT' will remind you of your favourite Labubu doll

With almost 20 seasons under its belt, 'AGT' boasts the most amazing performances, but when viewers thought they’d seen it all, along came another mind-bending act. During episode 4 of the show, Duo Soma, two Argentinian dancers, lit up the 'AGT' stage with a death-defying aerial act. The artists, Tobias Wolfgang and Vanesa Martinez, kicked off the act with Martinez perched on Wolfgang's shoulders, appearing as tall as she can be. Then, all of a sudden, she takes a jump, effortlessly into her partner's hands, earning roaring applause from the audience.

Things turned interesting when the pair started working with a long cylindrical pole, and Martinez once again plunged herself above Wolfgang's shoulders. But what she did next no one saw coming. She climbed the pole further up, doing acrobatics midair. In another jaw-dropping moment, Martinez took a metallic hook at the end of the pole and clipped it to her hair, appearing like a doll on a Labubu keychain. While Wolfgang was seen spinning her like one spins the keychain on their finger, the act was not only dangerous to pull off but also showcased the trust and confidence the pair had in each other.

A screenshot of Dua Soma performing on 'AGT' season 20 auditions (Image Source: YouTube/'AGT')

By the end of the act, the judges who were earlier seen covering their faces in disbelief rose to their feet to give the couple a standing ovation. Sofia Vergara said, "It was amazing," and that she "Absolutely loved it." Martinez revealed that though they are not currently in a relationship, they were a couple once and broke up 5 years ago. But they continue doing the performances, as it is their dream. Simon Cowell said, "What's amazing about the act is that it's very dangerous. It's incredibly difficult, and you've got amazing showmanship." But Mel B had a different take, saying, "I didn't think you had enough showmanship." She described the act as "quite frightening." She added, "I just wanted more drama, more synchronicity between you both."

A screenshot of Dua Soma performing on 'AGT' season 20 auditions (Image Source: YouTube/'AGT')

Fans, who were floored watching the act at home, also didn't hold back and flooded the YouTube comment section with praise for Duo Soma. One viewer of the show wrote, "I can't even imagine how much strength and balance is needed to do that. He's holding a huge pole with a woman on the top of it. I couldn't even hold the pole up without it falling." Criticizing Mel B's reaction, another 'AGT' viewer said, "This act is unique!!! Mel B not being able to see such uniqueness is a mishap to this season's AGT!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duo Soma (@duosomacircus)

Echoing the sentiment, a YouTube user added, "Mel and Simon have changed roles this season." Taking a dig at the 'Wanna Be' singer, another YouTube user wrote, "Mel was having a bad night! Even if you watch all the other auditions of that night, she's an absolute pain." Complimenting the act, a netizen put it perfectly, "I can't even imagine how much strength and balance is needed to do that. He's holding a huge pole with a woman on the top of it. I couldn't even hold the pole up without it falling." The pair advanced to the next round with all four yeses.