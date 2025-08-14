'Sister Wives' alum Kody Brown clashes with 'RHONJ' star on ‘Special Forces’ Season 4: 'I can't even...'

Kody Brown is all set to appear in 'Special Forces' Season 4, which is set to debut on Thursday September 25

When the news of Sister Wives' Kody Brown taking part in the 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 4 surfaced, it was expected that the drama would be spicy. True to initial assumptions, Brown is reported to be at odds with a fellow contestant on the show. Reportedly, a 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star openly talked about her feud with a fellow contestant ahead of the reality show's 25 September premiere. While she didn't directly name Brown, the signs are telling. Not only that, but another cast member also admitted they didn't get along with him, and given Brown's polarizing attitude, this reaction is hardly surprising.

Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice attend the 'Mafia Mamma' New York screening in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dia Dipasupil)

The 'RHONJ' star in discussion is Gia Giudice, who will appear on 'Special Forces' Season 4 alongside her mother, Teresa Giudice. The reality star hinted at the drama on the show on her Casual Chaos podcast, revealing details of her clashes with a fellow contestant. "I can't even name one person that I really did not get along with on this cast," she said, though there were "definitely some people that would get under your skin a little bit, and you guys will see that on the show," as per Collider. Unwilling to directly name him, Giudice teased, "You guys have all been talking about him already. So, I'm sure you could assume who it is."

Brown, meanwhile, has faced backlash after the 'Sister Wives: Tell All,' where he lacked accountability, shifted blame to his estranged spouses, and admitted his plans to potentially leave the country with his current wife, Robyn Brown. His appearance on the show comes after a rocky period in his personal life. Reportedly, Giudice isn't the only 'Special Forces' star calling out Brown. Barstool Sports personality Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia responded to a fan asking if filming with Brown was awkward, to which she shared in an Instagram story, "Let's just say I didn't know who he was while filming. And we didn't necessarily get along well lmao, you will see," per Us Weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice)

As for Giudice, she used her Casual Chaos podcast to praise the rest of her cast, saying, "Everyone was so strong, so motivating. And I think we all motivated each other in some way. I would say we were a really strong team." Reportedly, Season 4 will feature 18 celebrities, reality stars, and athletes. Unlike past seasons, some contestants will arrive with a spouse or family member but still compete individually, per People. Pairs include Brown with Giudice and her mother, Teresa; Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East alongside husband and former NFL player Andrew East; and singer Jessie James Decker with husband and former NFL player Eric Decker.

Other cast members include 'Empire' alum Jussie Smollett, The Valley's Brittany Cartwright, 'RHOA' alum Eva Marcille, influencer LaPaglia, model Chanel Iman, 'Transformers' actor Ravi V. Patel, and TikToker Mark Estes. Former athletes in the lineup include NFL alums Randall Cobb and Johnny Manziel, Olympic soccer player Christie Pearce Rampone, and ex-NBA star Nick Young.