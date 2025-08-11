Andy Cohen teases major update on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ return — but there’s a surprising twist

Following a dramatic fallout in 'RHONJ' Season 14, the future of a major cast member remains uncertain

Andy Cohen is making some stunning announcements about the return of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey,' and we cannot wait for them to come true. After the dramatic fallout in Season 14, the future of the reality show was in limbo. However, Cohen's recent comments suggest that the show is all set to make a comeback, but there is a huge catch that no one saw coming.

During an August 2025 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live,' guest Matt Rogers didn't hold back when weighing in on RHONJ's future. The actor and comedian declared that Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, "should have their own show," before passionately adding, "But I feel we have a show here. I miss my girls; I want my Jersey back," per Entertainment Now. His appeal prompted a visibly nervous Cohen to spin around in his chair before teasing, "We're close," a promising update for fans after months of uncertainty.

The remark comes after Cohen had previously hinted there would be no cast news for an entire year. Season 14 starred Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler appearing as "friends." Rogers also didn't hold back when sharing his 'RHONJ' vision, saying, "You know my opinion, I believe that we should center the show around, I'm sorry, everyone, everyone except Teresa," before clarifying that "the RHONJ queen" should instead have her own show.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comment section of an Instagram post, with many demanding the return of Giudice. One fan commented, "'Center the show around' but then immediately has to apologize lol. There is only one star and her name is TRE lol," while another added, "IF THEY REALLY JUSY TRY TO USHER THE QUEEN OF NJ TERESA OUT OF THE SHOW I WILL REVOLT!!!!" Meanwhile, a fan remarked, "The show will tank without Teresa."

Reportedly, Giudice's friend Catania revealed on 'Watch What Happens Live' that if there had been a traditional reunion for 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14, there was one key issue she wanted to address: "to bring one family together again and that's Melissa [Gorga] and Teresa [Giudice]. That was my goal, always," per Entertainment Now. She admitted she "barely" survived filming the finale wrap-up at Rails Steakhouse instead of a reunion. When Cohen asked if there was any hope for resolution now, Catania said, "I don't know, I don't think so. They would both have to start from literal scratch, like birth. And it's so… like, it's impossible."

Cohen noted that there were a few 'RHONJ' seasons when the now-estranged sisters-in-law were actually getting along. He said, "Like when [Teresa] came home [from prison]." Catania agreed, adding, "Because that was the longest time they were apart, a lot of stuff didn’t happen; there was time to heal." Cohen also pointed out that the happier moments happened when Giudice was "alone and single," to which Catania agreed. Giudice reportedly married her second husband, Luis Ruelas, in August 2022.