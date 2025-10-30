‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 gets an exciting update about its next destination—here’s what we know so far

HBO renewed the popular anthology series for a fourth season in January, weeks before the third season premiered

HBO’s Emmy-winning show, ‘The White Lotus', might have just narrowed down on the perfect European location for Season 4. In January, weeks before the third season premiered, HBO announced that the popular anthology series would have a fourth season. Now, as per a recent report by Variety, 'The White Lotus' is most likely to continue with another round of dark secrets and twisted truths in France. The media outlet reported that the show's crew has even been actively scouting locations in Paris and the French Riviera.

For the unversed, ‘The White Lotus’, written and directed by Mark White, follows the exploits of the guests and staff during a week spent at a fictional luxury global resort hotel chain called "The White Lotus". Season 3 of the show was primarily filmed in Thailand, with locations spanning the island of Koh Samui and Bangkok. The second season of the show was shot in Sicily, and the first season was shot in Hawaii. For 'The While Lotus' Season 4, the cast will most likely be heading to Paris. In terms of filming, shooting is expected to begin sometime next year.

While at the time of writing this article, HBO Max had yet to officially confirm the filming locations for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4, as per Variety, the production team has been scouting many luxurious hotels and resorts across Paris and the French-Riviera. Some hotels, as per the media outlet, include the iconic Le Lutetia, a five-star property situated on the Left Bank of the Seine, and Le Lutetia, a historic and luxurious hotel in Paris's Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. Another Parisian Palace that has caught the attention of the producers is the Ritz Paris, which opened in 1898 and is ranked among the most lavish hotels in the world.

In a video uploaded by HBO Max on April 6, 2025, White subtly talked about the fourth season of ‘The White Lotus.’ As per E! News, White said, “For the fourth season. I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular. There’s always room for more murders in the White Lotus hotels.” While not much has been revealed about the upcoming season of 'The White Lotus' yet, it is almost certain that Jon Gries, who played Tanya's mysterious suitor Greg in Season 1 and her calculating husband in Season 2, will not be returning for Season 4. Fans can also expect the music score to be different. For those wanting to catch up with the first three seasons, ‘The White Lotus’ episodes are available on HBO Max and Hulu.