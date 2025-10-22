It's a Roman adventure for Emily in Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 traileremiluy

Early previews show her romance with Marcello whom she met in the previous season

It's love in Rome for Lily Collins' Emily Cooper in the latest teaser trailer of 'Emily in Paris' Season 5. The 10-episode dramedy is set to premiere on Netflix in December, and early previews show her romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), whom she met in the previous season. The clip, spanning over a minute, shows the chemistry between the two characters as they get close and intimate.

The teaser also shows a glimpse of Emily's life in Rome as well as a quick look at Minnie Driver's Princess Jane. Fans can also see some of Sylvie Grateu (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Samuel Arnold's Julien. It's worth noting that Emily is also now the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The clip comes on the back of the first-look photos, which teased Emily spending more time in Italy, including a trip to Venice.

Last year, Collins spoke of the move from Paris to Rome. "It was so great to go from Paris to Rome because you’re still in Europe and you’re still feeling that romance and passion of Europe, but you’re getting to experience a different part of history, which was really fun," she told The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s season four premiere in Los Angeles. Season 4 topped the charts on the Netflix Global Top 10 when it premiered in August last year. It garnered 19.9 million views in its first four days.

Previewing Season 5, Collins said she was keen to see how things pan out between her and Marcello. "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily, because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work-life balance,” the actor said, per Tudum. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Also starring in the comedy drama are Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Bruno Gouery (Luc), Michèle Laroque (Yvette), Bryan Greenberg (Jake), Paul Forman (Nico), and Arnaud Binard (Laurent G).

According to the official logline from the streamer, "Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city,” the synopsis continues. “But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

'Emily in Paris' Season 5 releases December 18 on Netflix.