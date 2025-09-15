‘The White Lotus’ is heading somewhere sunny and surprising for season 4 — with casting surprises ahead

HBO's 'The White Lotus' is all set to make a comeback with season 4, but not without surprise. Following the smashing success of 'The White Lotus' Season 3, which was set against Thailand, viewers were eagerly waiting for the next installment of the black comedy drama. Now, two stars of the show have revealed key details about season 4, revealing it will be set against the sunny backdrop of France, but still they have no idea if they will return for the show.

Parker Posey attends the world premiere of 'The White Lotus' Season 3 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: FilmMagic for HBO | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

The stars in discussion are Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs, who confirmed that Season 4 will take place in the South of France, though neither is sure if their characters will return. Posey, who played Southern housewife Victoria Ratliff in Season 3, told E! on the Emmys red carpet, "Mike [White] is in the South of France right now. That's where Season 4 is going to be," adding, "I have no idea if I'm in it," as per Variety. Posey then playfully speculated that Jennifer Coolidge's long-dead character, Tanya McQuoid, might make a return in a hallucination sequence for 'The White Lotus' Season 4.

She said, "When you're at the top of a mountain, people can hallucinate spirits. I think Coolidge can come back, depending on the location. Like in the Alps somewhere." Posey's on-screen husband, Jason Isaacs, who played a lovable dad and drug-addled white-collar criminal, Timothy Ratliff, also confirmed that the new season would be set in the South of France. However, given his character’s checkered past, he wasn't confident the Ratliffs would be welcomed back at a White Lotus resort, joking, "They'll be lucky if they can stay in a Howard Johnson's." HBO has declined to comment on the precise location for Season 4, and production dates remain uncertain.

Creator Mike White has indicated that he plans to take a brief break before starting work on the new season. 'The White Lotus' has consistently featured luxury Four Seasons resorts as the backdrop for its darkly comedic vacation dramas. Notably, Season 3 was set in Thailand (Koh Samui and Bangkok) and followed the adventures of multiple guests and workers over the span of a week. Season 3's cast included a wealthy businessman and his family, three longtime friends on a girls' trip, and a "rugged man with a chip on his shoulder" and his girlfriend, among others. W

While the show succeeded in entertaining fans, it failed to win at the 77th Emmy Awards, despite earning 23 nominations, tying for third place with Apple TV+'s comedy 'The Studio,' as per USA Today. The series took home the Emmy for Original Main Title Theme Music. As per reports, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played Saxon Ratliff in Season 3, skipped the 2025 Emmy Awards after being left out of the nominations despite strong reviews for his season-long arc, as per Elle. His co-stars, Posey, Lisa, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Sarah Catherine Hook, Natasha Rothwell, and Michelle Monaghan, all attended the ceremony.