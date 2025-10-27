‘The White Lotus’ star and pop icon join Rebel Wilson’s ‘Girl Group’, and you’re not ready for this lineup

A fallen pop star, a band of misfits, and a second shot at fame, Rebel Wilson’s ‘Girl Group’ hits all the right notes with chaos, comedy, and comeback

Rebel Wilson’s upcoming comedy ‘Girl Group’ is already one of the most talked-about projects in production. And now, the star-studded ensemble has grown even more impressive. Award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge and global music sensation Nicole Scherzinger have officially joined the cast, as per The Hollywood Reporter. They added extra sparkle to Wilson’s ambitious new project, which she is writing, directing, producing, and headlining. The film is being produced in collaboration with Live Nation Studios and Future Artists Entertainment.

While details about their roles are being kept tightly under wraps, the casting alone has fans buzzing. Coolidge, known for hits like ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘American Pie,’ and ‘A Cinderella Story,’ has become a comedic icon in her own right. Her two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ proved she’s more than capable of balancing satire with sincerity. Scherzinger, meanwhile, is enjoying a major career high after her recent well-received run as Norma Desmond in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ on both the West End and Broadway. The performance earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, according to Variety.

At the center of ‘Girl Group’ is Wilson’s character, a once-famous pop diva. Her life implodes when she’s kicked out of her own reunion tour and ordered by a judge to perform community service. Seeing an unexpected opportunity in her punishment, she decides to channel her comeback energy into mentoring a group of unruly teenage girls preparing for a make-or-break record label audition. What follows is a story about second chances, self-discovery, and the power of music to unite the most unlikely of people. Also, Scherzinger will reunite on screen with her former Pussycat Dolls bandmate Ashley Roberts, who stars in the film’s fictional pop band, Girlfriends.

Joining them in the fictional lineup are ‘Spice Girls’ legend Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and ‘All Saints’ star Shaznay Lewis. It’s a nostalgic dream team for fans who grew up with the golden age of girl groups. The supporting cast is equally stacked, featuring Randall Park (‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ ‘WandaVision’), Sheridan Smith (‘Cilla,’ ‘Mrs. Biggs’), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (‘Derry Girls’), comedian Guz Khan (‘The Gentleman’), ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ alum Jolene Blalock, and musician and influencer Loren Gray.

Behind the scenes, ‘Girl Group’ is being produced under Wilson’s Camp Sugar banner alongside Matt Williams of Future Artists Entertainment, with Live Nation Studios serving as executive producer. Choreographer Chris Scott, best known for his work on ‘Wicked’ and ‘In the Heights,’ is set to design the film’s musical sequences. This hints that the movie’s performances will be as visually stunning as they are funny. Whether you come for the laughs or the music, Rebel Wilson’s latest project promises to strike all the right notes.