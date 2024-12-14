'The Agency' Episode 4: Paramount+ show had a weak start but it finally redeems itself

In Episode 4, 'The Agency' learns from its shortcomings and delivers what the viewers were craving for

'The Agency' opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics when it premiered on November 29. Despite releasing two episodes simultaneously, it left fans confused about where the plot was heading. The show's lack of vulnerable characters and sluggish pace were some of the reasons that threw the viewers out of balance.

Three episodes are enough for someone to make a strong verdict about a show. But if you have managed to get through them, here's a good news- The show gets better! Yes, it takes 'The Agency' four episodes to finally pull the viewers into its world.

'The Agency' finally shifts its gears in Episode 4

In 'The Agency' Episode 4, several foreign powers clash to gain influence in Sudan. The reason? It's untapped natural resources. The power play brings strong urgency to the otherwise sluggish pace of the show.

We were previously tired of watching these characters having cryptic conversations and honestly, as a viewers they didn't make us any sense until now. It was as if makers wanted viewers to sit with pen and paper to make notes in order to understand what was happening. But in Episode 4, every dialogue, every scene starts to make sense.

The notable key players are set up in some intriguing ways. The interactions of our protagonist, Martian (Michael Fassbender), finally have weight, especially in a scene where he is grilled by an unseen interrogator. Sami's (Jodie Turner-Smith) arc continues to pull us into the thrill and with Osman's true intentions yet to be revealed, we know that things are only going to get exciting from here on.

We even see US embassy operatives like Bosko, Henry Ogletree, and Martian pull off some old-school Cold War maneuvers. It helps introduce the energy that was massively lacking in the show.

'The Agency' Episode 4 adds the vulnerability it lacked

Another complaint that we had from 'The Agency' was its inability to make resonating characters with some emotional depth. Episode 4, however, rectifies this mistake as well. We see warmth in Martian's character when he goes shopping with his daughter Poppy. And remember Bosko’s quirky gift to Henry? It's small gestures like these, that add genuinity to the plot.

In a genre filled with action, killings and bloodbath, it's nice to see these characters act like people with actual lives.

