Will there be ‘Landman’ Season 2? Jacob Lofland just dropped a major update for fans

With Landman’s rating slipping down, everyone has only one question in their mind

Taylor Sheridan’s 'Landman' started strong on Paramount+, debuting at No. 3 on the streaming charts with its tale of life in the West Texas oil fields. Starring Billy Bob Thornton and backed by an impressive cast, the show promised drama, intrigue, and a raw look at the high-stakes oil industry.

But after a few weeks, the show has slipped to No. 6, falling behind Sheridan’s other hits like 'Lioness' and 'Tulsa King', as well as long-running crowd-pleasers like 'NCIS'. With ratings softening, we don't know if 'Landman' will get another season, or if this might be the end of the road.

John Hamm in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Jacob Lofland, who plays Cooper Norris, recently shared his thoughts on the show’s future. He admitted that he’s as much in the dark as anyone else when it comes to the show’s fate in an interview with Screen Rant where he said, “Completely unofficial, I can’t say yay or nay, and I have no idea,” he said.

He continued, “All I can say is I hope, more than anything, that we go back to working as quick as we can on it, because it’s a blast, and I love making it, and I think this story needs to be told, and I think people are going to love it.” Lofland also talked about the unpredictability of being an actor, saying he doesn’t get much say in what happens next. “As an actor, I’ve never been able to go, ‘Oh, this is what I would like to do.’ It’s always, ‘This is what we got to do,’” he explained.

He added, “So, I’ve just been so curious, waiting on Taylor, hopefully we get to Season 2, and start reading and see what’s in store for Cooper. I mean, I’m not a writer, even if I could imagine it up, it probably wouldn’t be as good as what Taylor’s gonna have planned.”

Jacob Lofland in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)

We know for some folks, the uncertainty about 'Landman' is tough. Sheridan has built a loyal following with his shows, but his crowded lineup might be working against 'Landman'. Competing with Sheridan’s other hits and some of Paramount+’s biggest staples, the show has to fight hard to stand out. The strong debut proved there’s interest in its story, but the challenge now is to maintain that momentum. Despite the ratings dip, 'Landman' has its own charm.

The show, based on the Boomtown podcast, offers a dramatic glimpse into the oil industry’s world, exploring moral dilemmas, environmental concerns, and personal sacrifices. But it’s not just a heavy, ethical drama, it’s also a fun, over-the-top soap opera. Thornton’s character, a grizzled oil baron, often looks like he’s thinking, “I’m far too old and tired for this sh*t,” and it’s this mix of humor and drama that makes the show stand out, as reported by Collider.

A still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)

For the casual viewers, 'Landman' offers a unique look at a world that’s rarely explored on screen. From billion-dollar negotiations to the rugged beauty of West Texas, it’s a story of ambition, greed, and the human side of the oil industry. Whether the show will return for Season 2 is still up in the air, but fans can enjoy new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+, and hope that Sheridan’s magic touch keeps this gritty drama alive.